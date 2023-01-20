The devaluation conversation

Despite the fact that the TT dollar operates on a floating and not fixed exchange-rate basis, the national conversation remains dominated by the prospect of a devaluation. Perhaps this reflects the insecurity linked to the lack of control over the global forces of supply and demand that determine the country’s foreign exchange revenue.
This week’s discussion organised by the American Chamber (Amcham) once again threw the spotlight on the issue of devaluation with the point being made by Gregory Hill, managing director of ANSA Merchant Bank, about the balancing act involved in managing the nation’s foreign exchange earnings.
In responding to a question at a panel discussion on T&T’s economic outlook for 2023, Hill spoke in favour of using the country’s current elevated foreign exchange earnings to promote new sources of foreign revenue.
That is wise thinking given the certainty that the elevated revenue from the export of oil, natural gas and petrochemicals from T&T is a temporary phenomenon that is subject to the predictable volatility of the global energy markets.
The prevailing skittishness over the value of the TT dollar is also due to the fact that Central Bank facilitates a shortage in foreign exchange to the market by controlling the buying and selling rates used by authorised dealers of foreign exchange as well as the amount of foreign exchange the Bank sells to the dealers to balance supply to them from the market.
The result of this control of the foreign exchange system by the Central Bank is that T&T’s foreign reserves are used to prop up the exchange rate, while not supplying enough foreign exchange to meet demand.
The demand for foreign exchange in T&T is unrealistically high because neither individuals nor companies can access what they need, when they need it. Inevitably, the artificial nature of the T&T foreign exchange market leads to massive hoarding and extensive use of unauthorised suppliers. This discussion over the exchange rate very much resembles the long-standing debate over diversification of the economy. We know it needs to be done, but do not have the will to bite the bullet and change now in preparation for a different future.
Changing business models and consumption patterns to depend less on access to foreign exchange and more on earning foreign exchange is something most of us recognise as an imperative but are not inclined to do unless forced under intense pressure, by which time it would be too late.
And T&T has been down that road before: In the late 1980s the country was forced to turn to the IMF because the foreign reserves that had been built up after the 1974 oil price boom had been depleted.
That led to a devaluation in 1988, which followed one in 1985. Both the exchange rate and the diversification issues require leadership from all stakeholders including the Government, the business community, labour and civil society.
But along with leadership, those issues require a long period of consultation, in which the participants should be required to think long and hard about the kind of economy that would be fit for purpose in a world that is de-carbonising at a rapid pace.
And along with leadership and consultation, the Government must be prepared to change its economic policies if there is cogent evidence that those policies are achieving sub-optimal results.
T&T should not expect an economy in which the non-energy sector is driving on all cylinders if the Government continues with the same policies it adopted following the September 2015 general election.