The divine Devine

In a country where obscurity is almost guaranteed for ageing artistes, the genius of Winsford “Joker” Devine survives to defy the odds. Long after today’s headline makers are forgotten, the songs he crafted are guaranteed to be moving feet, stirring hearts, and tickling bellyfuls of laughter.
Joker’s body of work is marked by an incomparable range— from the serious “Capitalism Gone Mad”, to the saucy “Philip My Dear”, soulful “Memories” and salacious “Saltfish”. And that’s to name just a handful of selections from his peerless collaboration with the Mighty Sparrow alone. After Sparrow, he went on to compose calypso hits that made careers, as in the case of Machel Montano’s “Too Young To Soca”, and lifted newcomers into calypso immortality—as was the case of King Austin’s “Progress” which, according to Devine, was turned down by Sparrow.
Right down to the end of his life, this self-taught, self-motivated writer stuck to his craft, producing calypsoes up until this year. Four months ago, Devine’s friend, calypsonian Crazy, released their collaboration titled “Philanthropy”.
Thankfully, Devine was spared the indignity of non-recognition to which many calypso and steelband legends have been subjected. In 2018 he was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters from The University of West Indies (St Augustine). Before that, in 2016, he was made an Honorary Distinguished Fellow of the Arts by the University of Trinidad and Tobago). In 2015, he received a Hummingbird Medal (Silver), for his contribution to calypso and the arts.
Beyond recognition, however, the challenge for this society as a whole is to convert Devine’s body of work into permanent value by institutionalising it in the education system. As the centrepiece of the country’s oral tradition, indigenous expression and popular thought, calypso is arguably the richest vein of social history available to T&T society for understanding itself. While our universities are to be commended for beginning to recognise the non-academic contributions of creators like Devine, they must go beyond applause to recognising their work as worthy of serious study and incorporation into the curriculum. The inability of our institutions, academic and otherwise, to make space for our most creative minds, as exemplified in the talent of persons like Winsford “Joker” Devine, cheats us and them of our most powerful assets. Imagine a mind like Devine being brought into curriculum development to stimulate and excite young minds in the learning process!
Sadly, the T&T establishment is a long way from grasping the value of culture in communication and the transfer of knowledge. Imagine how different the result might have been if the Ministry of Health had put Covid communication into the hands of the creative community instead of government officials.
This country has been gifted with generations of home-grown and self-taught philosophers and musicians who have found limited opportunity for advancement through the indigenous and popular artforms. The passing of Winsford “Joker” Devine is yet another opportunity to stick a pin and revisit their works as bodies of knowledge about ourselves and this place. They may well be the missing pieces required for making sense of who and what we are.