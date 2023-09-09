The education one per cent

The new school year opened on Monday with the glowing report from the Minister of Education that “99 per cent of the 830 public ECCE (Early Childhood Education Centres), primary and secondary schools across the country” were ready to receive their pupils. In the following days came reports from teachers, parents, school administrators and political representatives about schools that were unfit for accepting children, pupils having to make do in inadequate temporary locations, teachers who could not get to their schools due to deplorable roads, pupils without public transport and children having to stay home and be taught online.
Several of these schools made it into the news: Sisters Road Anglican Primary School; Sixth Company Anglican Primary School; St Rose’s Roman Catholic Primary School; Las Cuevas Government Primary School; Happy Hill Primary School; Caratal Sacred Heart RC Primary School; Balmain Presbyterian Primary; Malick Secondary School; Marabella Boys’ and Girls’ Anglican schools; Gasparillo Secondary School and Preysal Government Primary School.
Whether these schools together constituted the one per cent that did not make it onto the minister’s 99 per cent of pupil-ready schools is unclear, but one can assume they were certainly among them. Not included in the tally were migrant children whose hopes of finally going to school were dashed pending further legal work to allow their inclusion in the educational system.
In any report, one per cent may seem almost negligible, but when it translates into thousands of children, then the picture becomes vastly different. These children, whose education is being disrupted through no fault of their own or their families, are being failed with possible life-long impacts of well beyond one per cent.
We recognise that the Ministry of Education is not responsible for school repairs, pupil transport or for fixing potholes. These responsibilities fall to other arms of the State. However, the ministry’s mandate requires that it lead the charge against these agencies whose inactions and failures are conspiring to create education gaps among our children with potentially damaging consequences for their future prospects.
No one, in Government or out, should rest knowing that while the curriculum is being nicely rolled out for most children, there are thousands who are struggling with sub-standard learning facilities, assuming they have any access at all.
This problem of school maintenance, repair and construction is not new, having defeated the efforts of almost every government. The last big effort was in 2005 when the Patrick Manning government established the Educational Facilities Company Limited (EFCL) as a dedicated state-owned project management organisation to deliver, repair and maintain educational institutions, from early childhood to primary and secondary levels, across the country. That initiative collapsed in 2018 amid allegations of mismanagement and corruption, prompting the Government to re-engage the National Maintenance Training and Security Company (MTS) for the maintenance and repair of its schools.
Clearly, the problem of school maintenance and repairs remains unresolved and a solution needs to be found. Perhaps the activation of the Procurement Act will help to protect the integrity of a new, more effective initiative for looking after our schools.