The future of work is here

Sunday Express Editorial

Today’s 85th anniversary of organised labour in Trinidad and Tobago is being commemorated in an atmosphere of heightening anxiety and tension among workers, both unionised and non-unionised.

Pandemic disruption and the upheaval of war have upended long-held assumptions, especially among workers who, through no fault of their own, have lost jobs or suffered reduced income as a result of cuts in salary and hours of work, lost benefits, or are being weighed down by heavier workloads due to staff shortages. Work-from-home, once considered wishful thinking, became the reality of thousands of non-essential workers, demonstrating in the process the privileges and pitfalls of remote work.

Instead of the expected rapid transition to recovery energised by pent-up pandemic demand, the global economy is stuttering and stymied in the darkness of uncertainty. There is nothing normal about the uncertainty that has come to define the “new normal”. In T&T’s current state of economic limbo, the sense of vulnerability is most powerfully felt among the roughly 78 per cent of the national workforce who do not belong to trade unions.

At today’s Labour Day march in Fyzabad, Trinidad, and Lowlands in Tobago, the mood is sure to be one of defiance. With the country’s largest trade unions currently engaged in negotiations with the Government’s Chief Personnel Officer, a signal of worker solidarity across entities is critical in the unions’ battle for double-digit salary increases.

However, the dilemma facing workers and the national economy is far greater than salary negotiations, as important as those are.

To a degree that remains uncalculated in this country, the structure of work laid down by the Industrial Revolution roughly 200 years ago is undergoing massive disruption, thanks to technology and process innovations. Alongside this, the environmental movement spurred on by the planetary crisis of climate change has been quietly altering the 20th-century ethos of consumerism with a profound impact on the world of work. It took the Covid-19 pandemic to accelerate and dramatise the transformational nature of the change when millions of workers around the world refused to return to office work. In the new normal, the once coveted security of permanent employment is under challenge by a growing preference for independent self-employment, particularly among women.

In Canada, a newly released gender equality survey conducted by the Prosperity Project found that nine out of ten women surveyed want most or part of their work to be done remotely, while 45 per cent felt strongly enough on the issue to say they would quit if forced into working full-time at the office. Anecdotal evidence suggests this shift is also occurring here in T&T, driven by a range of factors. These include the need to earn higher incomes from multiple sources to combat increasing inflation; family priorities; and stress avoidance related to traffic jams, crime, flooding and office culture, among other things.

The future of work is upon us, bringing changes that come with rewards and risks that demand a new and different paradigm. The challenge for all is to understand and take control of change before it overwhelms us.

