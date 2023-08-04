The Games of hope

Nothing so fills hardened hearts with hope and promise than the exhibition of young talent and the execution of youthful skill and ambition. Opened with a cultural extravaganza last evening at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) offers a week of just that.
Enhancing the flavour of this seventh instalment of the Games is the shared experience of the Covid-19 pandemic and the special burden of isolation it placed on young people. In addition to the hardships they faced during those two years of dread, young athletes and para-athletes were denied the opportunity to test themselves in 2021, the original date of the Games.
Postponed by two years, the Games are back, with its full promise of medals, friendships and healing.
This is the first time T&T is host of the CYG, which comprises approximately 1,000 athletes between the ages of 14 and 18. It is also the first time that para-athletic events have been integrated into the main athletics programme; para-athletes will compete in six track and field medal events.
Since the first CYG 23 years ago, the Games have transitioned athletes into major international sporting events, including onto the premier stages of the Olympics and the World Games. Several renowned athletes have identified the CYG as playing a critical role in their sporting careers. T&T athletes and those from the 70-plus countries currently here have an opportunity to make their unique marks on the sporting world and shout their own promise of potential realised.
They will learn, too, about their sports off the field: what are their rights, how to identify breaches of those rights and ethical challenges that may present themselves. This learning will come from eight clinics—called Athlete Impact Labs—to be held by the Commonwealth Secretariat during the Games.
The CYG is built around principles of youth development, youth engagement, exposure to international athletes and venues. It is an effort to avoid losing athletes during their teenage years by opening up for them opportunities to find the champion within themselves, an idea that sits at the heart of Freetown Collective’s theme song for the Games, “Stay Ready”.
Such is the focus on development at these Games that when held in Samoa in 2015, on-field events were accompanied by a range of workshops on shared values, integrity and how sports can help development and peace. Ultimately, the Games are helping to shape global citizens through cultural connections, cross-border understanding and friendships.
With events being hosted in Tobago as well as Trinidad, and in what is turning out to be a super summer of sports, so to speak, the CYG opens our eyes to the promise and potential of a positive future, albeit steeped in uncertainty.
We join in welcoming the young people who have journeyed here and wish them all a safe and enjoyable experience on and off the tracks. We encourage everyone to lend a hand in welcoming them and making their experience here one of joy and nostalgia. In time to come, perhaps they, like others, will recall these Games in T&T as a marker on their journey towards full self-realisation.