The Guyana prison-court model

Saturday Express Editorial

FROM neighbouring Guyana comes a novel idea which may be found to be useful and adaptable to our local considerations in the operations of the Trinidad and Tobago justice system.

We refer to the operations of court houses on site at prison facilities in different parts of the country. It is just one of the many ways in which varied developments among our Caricom neighbours are not afforded sufficient comparative attention in other regional jurisdictions.

In our own situation, there continues to be much loud discussion among major players, most prominent among them the Prisons Officers Association, about the delays involved, and the costs incurred, with the privatised prison transportation system. “Justice on Time”, as its slogan proclaims, has come in for loud, constant and increasing criticism by such stakeholders such of the private sector operators who have built up significant presence through this arrangement.

Whether or not the costs have been sufficiently analysed to confirm the comparisons which have been made, and whether or not the other elements of the arrangement make for greater efficiency, a new development in the Co-operative Republic presents itself for conscientious local consideration.

The authorities there have found a way to utilise containers disposed of as no longer needed for shipping. Such material for infrastructure conversion has been put to use in two instances thus far, providing courtroom facilities on site at prison compounds.

Starting at the Lusignan prison in Demerara and at the Camp Street Prison in the capital, Georgetown, some 18 containers have been retrofitted for reuse as courtrooms, employing existing advanced technology.

By this means, the expense and trouble of transporting prisoners from their cells to court houses in different parts of the country have been rendered unnecessary. Magistrates will not need to be physically present at these locations, which are equipped with flat screen monitors, internet connectivity and chairs for inmates. This immediately removes the drama and unnecessary excitement of vehicles moving at break-neck speed, with sirens blaring, along often congested roadways.

Bringing the courts to the prisoners marks a creative advance in enabling judicial hearings sooner, rather than later. Perhaps also, it presents a telling advantage, in this the age of minimising the potential spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Speaking on this element of the pluses seen in this development, Guyana’s Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Anil Nandlall, said “it will protect the prisoners, the police officers and the court staff in this regard.” As it stands at the moment, our own experience with this issue needs no new re-telling. And not having to physically be on site, judges will also remain safe from possibly contacting the virus in this manner.

This initiative, creatively and commendably considered and implemented by our Caricom neighbour to the south, presents itself to us, as one to be emulated. For one thing, we have no shortage of spare containers capable of being converted for such purposes. In addition, in this age of widely expanding virtual communication it should be possible for all the critical players and decision-makers to follow the proceedings in Guyana online, and to determine such adaptations as may prove necessary in our own circumstances.

The lost art of simplicity

HERE we are, into 2021, and probably wondering what we will make of it. We can be sure that it will be difficult and challenging on all fronts. The variable will be our individual responses. That’s the element that can yield the widest range of outcomes.

Every year, we routinely ask each other how we spent the season. Every response I got this time came from a place that suggested none of the accustomed festive fuss. People seemed to have adjusted to a more basic form of celebration.

A tribute to Prof Adesh

“Prof Adesh has left behind a rich legacy of poetry, song, literature, music and a multitude of scholarly publications for us to remember him. Today, under his tutorship and leadership, Trinidad and Tobago is a beautiful garden of sangeet (song) for the entire world to listen to and enjoy.”

Christmas kudos to T&TEC

Thank you, T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) for that herculean effort to restore our electricity supply during the week of Christmas.

WASA should collect arrears first

So the Minister of Public Utilities wants to assess our water rates? Did I hear some years ago that there are unpaid bills due to the Water and Sewerage Authority in the amount of millions of dollars, or is it billions?

Scaling the heights of excellence

In the same way light is emphasised by darkness, so too have points of excellence stood out sharply amid the hardships and challenges of 2020. Over the past few weeks you, our dear readers, have submitted your nominations for those you consider most deserving of our annual awards in recognition of excellence. We thank you and marvel at the consistency of nominations which has made this year’s selections almost unanimous.