The Haitian tragedy

At the centre of Caricom’s 50th anniversary celebrations and 45th Heads of Government Meeting in Trinidad &Tobago this week will be tense and delicate discussions on the political, social and humanitarian decline in Haiti, Caribbean neighbour nation and full member of the Caribbean Community since 2002.
As the region looks back on the road travelled thus far by the regional grouping and throw our hopeful gaze forward to new uncertainties, one major marker of the evolution of Caricom will be those steps taken by the end of this week to broker and participate in the rehabilitation of the Haitian people.
Ahead of his arrival in T&T, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres visited Haiti for the first time to see for himself the needs of which he spoke at a news conference with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday. He had felt in Haiti “the exhaustion of a population that has been facing a cascade of crises and unbearable living conditions for too long”. The tragedy of the Haitian people, he insisted immediately after his visit to Haiti, must be a top priority for the international community.
UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) executive director, Catherine Russell, told reporters after a visit to Port-au-Prince last week that the situation was “shockingly bad”. The violence, she said, was palpable. She witnessed “unprecedented hunger and malnutrition, grinding poverty, a crippled economy and a resurgence of cholera”.
Mr Guterres continues to advocate for an “robust international force” to assist Haitian police in restoring order in the face of violent gang takeovers of most of the Haitian capital and large swathes of the countryside. His proposal has found favour with many nations, including Canada, Brazil, the Caribbean and African countries. The Joe Biden administration in the United States, though supportive of the recommendation, has refused to lead that international security force. Thus far, there the matter has rested.
The US, in the person of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will meet Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry sometime between tomorrow and Thursday in Port of Spain. But given US reluctance to lead a “rapid action force” to help secure Haitians, the job falls to Caricom to help formulate and broker an intervention.
To do that, regional heads will have before them a report from Jamaica, who last month hosted a Haitian stakeholders meeting. They will also have outcomes of discussions with Canada, possible leader of the proposed international security force. For face-to-face conversation will be Prime Minister Henry who assumed power in July 2021 following the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse.
Caricom’s discussions on Haiti will require nuance, delicate diplomacy and agile thinking. The nature and outcome of those discussions will be a major marker of the evolving maturity of the regional group of nations, its growing self-confidence, enhanced skill in foreign relations and ultimately, its commitment to being our brother’s keeper, as expressed by incoming Caricom chair, Dominica’s Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit.