The high cost of inflation

IN A report earlier this month, the Central Statistical Office (CSO) said that, on average, the prices of goods and some services were 6.2 per cent higher across Tobago and Trinidad in September 2022, compared to September 2021. To get a sense of the magnitude of the recent price increases, it is important to note that prices rose by 2.4 per cent in September 2021 compared to September 2020.
One of the main contributors to the higher rate of inflation in 2022 is the sharp increase in the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages. Those increased by 11.6 per cent in September 2022 compared to September 2021. Food inflation in September 2021 was 5.8 per cent higher than September 2020.
The CSO also reported that the cost of transportation in September 2022 was 8.6 per cent higher than in September 2021; the cost of home ownership was 7.4 per cent higher in September 2022 than in September 2021; and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels were 5.8 per cent higher. This general increase in the prices of goods and services is painful for the population at large because people can afford fewer goods and services if the price of those goods and services go up sharply over a short space of time.
Higher inflation hits households on low, fixed incomes the hardest. The phenomenon is particularly painful for the significant percentage of breadwinners who are employed by the Government or by State enterprises, where many workers have not had adjustments to their salaries since 2014 or 2015.
But the misery caused by higher inflation has a way of spreading: the teacher or the postal worker who has been living on the same salary for the last seven or eight years may not be able to afford many, or any, Christmas presents this year... especially if she is struggling to feed her family, given the almost-12-per cent increase in food and non-alcoholic beverage prices.
Taken in aggregate, decisions made by workers to not spend on “non-essential” goods and services—because essentials like food and transportation have increased so sharply—are likely to have a spillover impact on T&T’s large retail sector, which employs tens of thousands of people. Every job lost in the retail sector translates into one less income for a household that may already be under water and living by the good graces of non-profit organisations or neighbours.
There are no easy solutions for the Government in fighting the scourge of inflation. Reducing tariffs or import duties on basic food items will impact Government revenue and may not always affect the intended beneficiaries. Making certain goods Value-Added Tax-free has been tried, but again may be of limited benefit if the imported prices of those goods are higher.
Given the devastating impact of higher inflation, it may turn out to be to the benefit of the population that the TT-to-US exchange rate is not being allowed to float at this time. There is no doubt a depreciating exchange rate means automatically higher inflation.
In Jamaica, for example, the central bank has been forced to raise interest rates as much to protect the Jamaican dollar from the forces of depreciation as to increase the cost of borrowing to limit demand for imported goods and services.
In T&T, the Central Bank has had the luxury of being able to maintain the repo rate at 3.50 per cent since March 2020. But next Friday the Bank may be forced to change its accommodative stance, given the recent muscular rise in inflation and its entrenchment in the economy.