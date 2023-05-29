To say the least, a lot has happened in those 178 years between 1845, when a few people arrived in a strange place far, far away from home, and today when all of T&T commemorates Indian Arrival Day. The footsteps of those first indentured Indian ancestors have become celebrated imprints of modern Trinidad and Tobago. As they made their impression on the physical landscape almost two centuries ago, Indians have marked the culture, society and economy that define what it means today to be a Trinidadian and a Trinbagonian.
In the 28 years since this day was nationally recognised with a public holiday, it has served as a reminder of the legacy left by those indentured peoples who were brought here to labour and ended up helping to build a modern nation. Their fortitude, resilience, endurance and unwavering spirit are the values embodied by the indentureship experience recalled by President Christine Kangaloo, herself a descendant who has ascended, in her first Indian Arrival Day message.
As the country is asked to reflect today on those values, the hope is that we can all better see the hardships faced by those pioneering ancestors and see clearer their cultural navigation into the social fabric of the society we have inherited. Indian Arrival Day encourages this reflection, the benefit of which is the empathy it generates that is vital for building bridges among an increasing amount of diverse cultures in T&T.
The progress of individual cultural communities is progress for all. So too the contributions of peoples of Indian descent in T&T have benefited the wider society. Indians have helped shape and are active participants in the national economy. From agriculture to commerce, educations and politics, descendants of those indentured labourers have fuelled progress and development of the enterprise that is the nation.
Its place as a national public holiday is earned by the role this day serves in demonstrating the importance of cultural preservation and dialogue among cultures. The delightful embrace of boutique culture, seen in the wearing of Indian designs and eating of Indian dishes on this day and other occasions like Divali, is an ongoing intercultural conversation towards a harmonious and inclusive society.
Indeed, the ways in which all cultural holidays are celebrated in T&T—festivals, music, dance, rituals, exhibitions—play a role in educating and inviting the appreciation of citizens of all backgrounds to learn, engage with one another and forge enduring human connections.
Indian Arrival Day provides a unique opportunity for national reflection on the shared history and common heritage of us, the modern peoples of T&T. On the brink of a local government election, when political campaigning will predictably fire up the territorial instincts of various cultural groups, today’s commemoration is a fortuitous moment when those engaged in the race to govern might want to reflect on those first footprints in the sand 178 years ago, and ask what their legacy will be in times to come.
A safe and happy Indian Arrival Day to all our readers.