The individual choice

AS of yesterday, some 404,221 persons in Trinidad and Tobago were said to have been fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. In a population of some 1.4 million, this number remains disconcertingly short of that which is determined to be “herd immunity” among us.
The pleadings and the cautions continue to be presented for more of us to get vaccinated as the best possible protection against the wrath of this global 21st century killer virus.
It is equally well established that as a country we have in our possession enough vaccines to enable all of us who wish it, to be vaccinated.
With the reality being that we must come to terms with having to live with the virus in our midst, it makes sense for the Government to continue with the gradual reopening of the economy and resumption of social activities.
This composite picture now effectively shifts the responsibility for protecting ourselves from the Government to the individual. Until such time that we were able to secure sufficient doses of the various brands of available vaccines, responsibility for protecting the national interest in this regard lay squarely on the shoulders of the Government. It cannot now be argued that such a responsibility lies anywhere else but on the shoulders of each and every one of us.
As long as the vaccine remains largely effective against Covid-19, vaccinated persons can get on with life knowing that even if they are infected, they have enough protection to be spared serious illness or death.
Those at greatest risk, the unvaccinated, must now consider the following. They are asked to decide whether they are willing to navigate a return to normalcy without the protection of the vaccine, or to avoid Covid-19 by locking themselves away from the world. The ball is in their court and the decision is in their hands.
This approach is not without risk. A substantial segment of the population which remains unvaccinated could create the horrible possibility of an overwhelmed health system if the Delta variant or another more problematic spawn appears among us. If that happens, then we face the almost certain return to more lockdowns, with all the attendant social, psychological and economic consequences.
Emerging from the three-day Cabinet retreat yesterday, the Prime Minister announced a number of measures in the Government’s rolling arrangements towards full reopening of the economy, and the society.
Houses of worship will be allowed to resume in-person services from Monday, September 6, with prescribed protocols. This includes the stipulation of a 25 per cent capacity.
Additionally, 50,000 Pfizer doses will be allocated to members of the general public. This will be used to vaccinate 25,000 citizens starting tomorrow.
Regarding inter-island travel, capacity on the seabridge will be expanded from 50 to 75 per cent, while arrangements will also be made to increase the number of flights on the airbridge.
In another four weeks’ time, a decision will be taken regarding the reopening of bars and restaurants, gyms, cinemas and private members’ clubs. This, however, will be contingent upon what happens with new infections, and the extent to which there is a more enthusiastic embrace of the need for added vaccinations among the population.