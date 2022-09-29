Shamfa Cudjoe’s recriminatory response to public anger over the increase in gas prices may be bolder than her colleagues’ but it is sharply consistent with the Government’s messaging on the issue, from the Prime Minister down to his Cabinet members and MPs.
The message is simple: the public should be grateful to the government for having enjoyed years of cheap and subsidised gas, electricity and water along with free education and healthcare, and now that the national coffers are no longer flush, we must be prepared to sacrifice and behave ourselves.
As messaging strategy, it can hardly be faulted. Time and again, it has been proven to be very effective in this society where the poor has historically been blamed for their poverty. Minister Cudjoe is not unique in citing her own family’s success as evidence against those who lag behind. It is a common phenomenon of those who have escaped the poverty trap to judge others for not being ambitious enough, hardworking enough and smart enough to have achieved as much as they have. The implicit suggestion is that the failure to get ahead is the result of laziness and lack of will. It is a common stereotype pinned on the backs of the marginalised and discriminated the world over.
Ignored in the process is the structural nature of poverty and how it is often exploited through public policy to disempower the poor to create state dependency and political loyalty.
It may be galling to today’s politicians to accept it but the truth is that along with the glorious past of the ruling party are policy disasters responsible for the economic and social mess in which the country finds itself today, and the population’s lack of preparedness for the years of leanness following the years of plenty.
Only political miseducation, wilful blindness or outright dishonesty could account for the blame-the-victim strategy being perpetrated on the public. The seeds of dependency of which Dr Rowley and his team are so fond of citing were planted in the decade of the 1970s, when oil revenues shot up from a mere $29.5 million in 1970 to $920.8 million in 1979. Today, the world is mesmerised by Guyana but the impact on T&T society of this massive infusion of cash was not only far more dramatic but rescued the political fortunes of a PNM government reeling under the wrath of the Black Power Revolution of 1970 and which managed to stay in power with a mere 27.8 per cent of the vote following a successful electoral boycott in 1971.
Today’s PNM government must account for its record and not be allowed to apply selective memory in throwing the blame for the country’s problems on the most vulnerable among us. This is not to dismiss the many useful policies implemented by various PNM administrations or to ignore the shared responsibility of the NAR, UNC and PP governments for our current economic and social predicament. It is to demand accountability and honesty from a government bent on perpetrating an unfair narrative against the very victims of its policies back in the days when money was “no problem”.