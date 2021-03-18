The missing vaccine campaign

Express Editorial : Daily

Even with the benefit of a week’s delay in the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines, the government does not have enough time for mounting an effective public education campaign for building confidence in the vaccine.

As it stands now, the country’s first batch of vaccines supplied under the COVAX facility is likely to arrive before any public awareness campaign gets off the ground. Even under normal circumstances, this is not how it should be, much less under the extraordinary circumstances of trying to win public confidence for a vaccine already enmeshed in questions and concerns.

By now the Ministry of Health should have been deep in a communication drive to answer the public’s every question on the Covid-19 vaccine. This is particularly important given the issues swirling around different vaccines which are being widely discussed and shared all over social media. Many are following the intricacies of vaccine development and the geopolitical rivalries which are threatening to blow up into a full-scale vaccine trade war. In such an environment, it is incumbent on the Government to anticipate the possibility of vaccine hesitation and be prepared to mitigate.

The failure to deliver an effective and targeted awareness programme in advance of the vaccine’s arrival is particularly unforgivable because of the length of time the Government has had to develop and roll it out.

Instead of laying the ground for public confidence based on factual information and openness to questions, the Government has been squandering time on political griping over vaccine mischief. Even if there is mischief afoot, the best response is information and engagement and, by that, we do not mean the ministry’s didactic thrice-weekly briefings.

Until now, the public has generally accepted vaccines without even knowing what brand is being administered to them, much less the name of the manufacturer, country of origin, efficacy, development process and so on. At no time in history has the ordinary person enjoyed so much access to information about a vaccine, and on an almost real-time basis to boot. Every concern raised within the global scientific community echoes around the world.

Instead of complaining about mischief makers, Minister Deyalsingh and his team should be focusing on providing answers to allay the public’s many real concerns.

With each passing day, the task of building vaccine confidence among the public grows more challenging and urgent. Yesterday, the European medical regulator declared the AstraZeneca vaccine, which T&T will receive in about three weeks, safe for use in Europe, following concerns about a possible link to fatal blood clots. While this clears the way for this vaccine’s roll-out, the doubts raised by the suspension may have already undermined the confidence of some.

In addition to vaccine safety, there are other issues to be addressed before the vaccines get here, including industrial relations issues. For example, the fact that the vaccine cannot be imposed as a mandatory condition in the workplace raises issues for both employers and employees as well as job seekers.

Waiting for the vaccines to arrive before addressing these issues is a recipe for confusion.

