The new normal

The “bottom line,” the Prime Minister told the country yesterday at the latest news briefing on the country’s arrangements for halting the advance of the COVID-19, is that “we have been able to cope with what has come our way, thus far.”
But he was quick to add that the prospect of the virus spreading among citizens is real. The numbers will increase, he acknowledged, but said that such an increase could also be significantly mitigated by the responsible behaviours of citizens.
One of the real consequences of the increase of the virus among the population is the added strain it will place on the country’s healthcare system.
The extent to which this becomes a factor to be addressed carries with it the reality that resources will be stretched with the possibility of the system becoming overwhelmed and, God forbid, collapse.
And among the considerations that is worth bearing in mind, here and now is the reality contained in the cautions reiterated by the Prime Minister and other minsters at yesterday’s update. The PM said there is a limit to what now appears possible, in the current circumstances.
The Finance Minister announced a series of actions that will come into effect, as the authorities seek to minimise the negative impact on the economy as a result of the restrictions associated with the fight to contain the spread of the virus. These include a decision to provide grants for those rendered unemployed as well as address the issue of payment of VAT arrears and Income Tax refunds.
The Minister of Health joined in the praise and the thanks being paid to the workers in the health system and the volunteers who have been lending their service, in collective efforts to stave off the worst. And the Minister of Social Development provided an update on some of the measures to reach the vulnerable, where they are.
But all of these initiatives could come undone if citizens behave in such ways as to cause the spread of this virus to be such that our systems become overwhelmed.
A point not being sufficiently appreciated by those for whom it seems the force of law, and the presence of law enforcement officers, are the only means by which they will be kept in line, is that their actions will definitely unnecessarily endanger the lives of others.
It would be bad enough if by their cavalier decisions, either to want to continue to conduct classes at private schools, to continue to hold and to attend worship services, or to otherwise congregate in larger numbers than are allowed at present, the effects of those actions would be felt by them alone.
But as has come to be established in other countries, the evidence bearing down on us in increasing numbers with each passing day, the spread of this virus among people across huge communities, is dread.
The country’s resources—financial, human, material and institutional, can be impacted in such a manner that our ability to handle the enlarged crisis which will materialise will be severely compromised. There is already too much evidence of these possible outcomes in countries much better resourced than we are, for us to continue wanting to carry on as normal.