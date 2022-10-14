The new order and the world of work

Public Administration Minister Allyson West has raised some genuine concerns about the prospect towards acceptance of a substantive work-from-home arrangement in the Trinidad and Tobago public service.
She has pointed up what she identified as the “constitutionally divided governance system” in the public service. Among other “challenges”, she talked about the role and function of the several independent service commissions involved in the process.
It appears that the minister has spent some time studying the model that has been in place, and which itself has undergone different iterations of change in the period since Independence.
There is much to be considered, to be analysed and to be put to the test, regarding what transpired during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic when, to a great extent, the public service functioned on this basis.
A good starting point for further consideration in the matter, however, would be disclosure of analysis indicating what worked, what didn’t, and the overall impact of this experience on public service operations. It was the Government, after all, which had extolled the virtues of a new normal. This was based essentially on a digitalised public service. The Prime Minister was at the head of the line in the chorus on that issue.
In what is now the third year of the pandemic, the T&T public is experiencing a regression of service. Somewhat disappointingly, the ttconnect initiative, which brought so much with it and was widely embraced among the population, has been non-functional for months.
Digital Transformation was hived off from West’s Ministry of Public Administration for this purpose. A specialist in the field was recruited into the Cabinet from his senior position at TSTT to drive this ambition into a working reality. Alas, however, what we are experiencing now is the palpable sense of a lack of progress. You get the impression of a vital portion of the bureaucracy that is disoriented.
In the private sector, as much as it was in the public sector, Trinidad and Tobago talent, adaptive capacity, resilience and creativity came to the fore in ways that were truly astonishing. Society functioned in so many noteworthy ways, creating what should have been the template for what became identified as pathways to the “new normal”.
With the end of work-from-home, however, both public servants and the public have returned to a world that seems more dysfunctional than when we were thrown in an aggressively defensive move on March 23, 2020. The daily commute is approaching nightmare proportions due to horrific traffic jams caused by anything from potholes to floods. Many are spending almost as much time in traffic as they are on the job, burning time and fuel.
Against this background, Minister West can continue to contribute significantly to the discussion by elaborating on what the challenges are, and helping to come up with strategies for addressing them effectively.
There can be no alternative to such an approach in the continuing search for necessary improvements in public service delivery and the quality of life for all.