The noise nuisance

CONFRONTED by the unrelenting torment of citizens caused by unregulated noise in every nook and cranny of the country, neither of the two responsible national organisations could offer even a semblance of relief, or word that relief is on its way. On Wednesday, two days before the start of this extended Easter weekend when loud music will blare everywhere, the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) at once emboldened noisemakers and told tens of thousands of people to surrender to their fate.
Parliamentary Joint Select Committee (JSC) chairman Dr Varma Deyalsingh, Independent senator and psychologist, spoke for large segments of the population when he declared, “We have to give citizens some relief.” He was referencing his clinical listing of high blood pressure, heart problems, diabetes, insomnia, depression and anxiety, harm to children’s academic performance—consequences to people and communities from loud music and fireworks. To that can be added conflicts among neighbours and communities, short temperedness and frustration.
Much of this is experienced by lower-income communities where peace for study and other healthy interests is most needed.
Against this pervasive social offence, the EMA could cite only one court judgment and short staff as justification for its overall ineffectiveness. The TTPS offered that its officers had no instrument to test noise levels at fetes and other noise-generating events. They would willingly hand over leadership to the EMA, despite having access to other noise-control strategies. One example is the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act that can be mobilised to discourage noise-generating vehicles that rattle the peace along neighbourhood streets.
Both organisations essentially told citizens they were on their own.
Notwithstanding the ins and outs and slippages in responsibilities between the TTPS and the EMA witnessed at the JSC hearing, it is obvious that bringing the needed relief to the public rests with co-ordination and committed co-operation between both organisations. It is also obvious that successive leaders of both organisations have been unable to accomplish that goal.
With the police willing to relinquish leadership on problem-solving to the EMA, and the EMA having legal teeth and mandate to do much more than await a court judgment on one matter, responsibility falls to EMA managing director Hayden Romano and its chairman to, simply put, get cracking on the problem he has identified as “an area of tremendous concern”, with 900 complaints to the agency’s hotline between 2018 and 2022, a figure that intuitively represents but an inkling of the problem.
The EMA has to be more than an administrative hub for noise-variation permits and make meaningful interventions on its number one reported environmental disturbance. While legislation pertaining specifically to fireworks is outstanding, the agency could, at the very least, engage the public through sustained education campaigns emphasising the benefits of family and community peace and quiet while discouraging noisemakers.
The police, meanwhile, can utilise alternative keep-the-peace legal provisions and Government could set examples with strict controls on noise levels at all publicly funded events.