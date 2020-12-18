The people want water

THE chronic, infuriating issue regarding the absence of a reliable water supply to citizens and homeowners in many parts of the country was ventilated yet again during a sitting on Thursday of the Parliament’s Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure.
Speaking on the matter, the acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, Raymond Seepaul told members of the committee of a “money challenge” facing the 14 regional corporations on their ability to provide a reliable water supply to burgesses.
He said a survey conducted by his ministry revealed a need for as much as 25.5 million gallons of truck-borne water annually to those households in need across the country. The current average supply tops out at just under 64,000 gallons a day. To fix this problem, the committee members were told the cost would total about $11.6 million. He said further, the ministry was looking at an overall number of households affected by this need for a truck-borne water supply in the region of 5,000.
With a population in the region of 1.3 million, as at the last national census, the number of households in the country was put at roughly 400,000. On the face of it, therefore, given the widespread agony being reported on too regular a basis regarding problems in the water supply, this figure appears questionable.
But taking this into account, nevertheless, the figure presented in this calculation seems paltry, as it relates to the provision of an essential commodity as water. This is even as the acting PS told the Parliament the challenge is concentrated in the rural areas controlled by the various municipal corporations.
There are any number of areas in which public funds are being disbursed which would spectacularly dwarf the $11 million required to provide water to those communities that must go without in these circumstances.
Whether or not they would qualify under the generally understood definition of “rural”, the home owners in those communities in Couva South, reported to have gone without water over the previous 12 days, tell the story about the daily deprivations facing still too many.
The ministry’s acting PS talked up the relationship it has with WASA in this process. He disclosed that there exists an “effective and reliable” environment of co-operation between these two agencies. But the bottom-line of all of that amounts to a failure to deliver because of this reported lack of available funds to drive the delivery agenda. What he also revealed is that the regional corporations have included requests for increased funding on this item to the ministry.
In a situation in which the country is being primed to expect higher utility rates, the availability and dependability of an acceptable, regular supply of water cannot continue to be an issue over which so many of us see no alternative than public agitation.
The ministry appears to have a clear obligation here to seek to bridge this particular funding gap.