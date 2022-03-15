The plot thickens

We can all be thankful that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has brought an end to public speculation over the identity of the “high-ranking official” whose intervention led to the cascade of events culminating in Gary Griffith’s removal as acting Police Commissioner and the collapse of the Police Service Commission (PolSC), among other things.
In confirming that he was indeed the mystery official who had met with then-PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad, Dr Rowley filled in the blanks left by President Paula-Mae Weekes in her public statement at the height of the controversy.
Side-stepping calls for her to disclose the identity of the “high-ranking official” who had met Ms Seepersad at her office, President Weekes had said: “I will not address the question of who came to the Office of the President (OTP) and met or spoke to whom; that is not the practice of this office.”
She went on to “assure the nation that neither the OTP nor I participated in, allowed or encouraged any attempted or actual improper interference, influence or breach of the principle of separation of powers... I did not receive instructions or suggestions from any individual, nor did I give any to the PolSC.”
In light of Dr Rowley’s admission, President Weekes’ words of assurance are now sure to be put to the test.
It would be helpful here to revisit the chronology of events. On August 11, the PolSC having settled the merit list of candidates for Commissioner of Police with Gary Griffith at the top, chairman Seepersad went to the Office of the President to deliver the list to President Weekes, who was required by the Constitution to send it to Parliament. However, after meeting with the President, Seepersad left without handing over the list. She returned the following day for a meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Two weeks later, Seepersad informed a meeting of the PolSC that she had received documents and information at a meeting with a “high-ranking official” at President’s House on August 12 and proposed an investigation into allegations involving Gary Griffith. They resisted. Eventually, Seepersad would take the unilateral decision to suspend Griffith, retired Justice Stanley John would be contracted to investigate the allegations and the commissioners would resign, leading to the PolSC’s collapse.
It must be borne in mind that much of the “secret information” on which Seepersad was now prepared to act had been provided to the PolSC several months before by an investigator appointed by Dr Rowley, but had been deemed unactionable in the evaluation of Griffith.
The questions to be answered now are: 1. What did the President say to Seepersad on August 11 that led her to withdraw the list? 2. Who set up the meeting between the PM and Seepersad at the Office of the President, and why? 3. Why was Seepersad motivated to act on the information given to her on August 12, when the PolSC itself had previously excluded it from consideration?
From the looks of things, it could be a long time before T&T gets a new Commissioner of Police.