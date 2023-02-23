The PM’s Covid shocker

The state of the health of a country’s leader is a matter of public interest, given the possible implications and ramifications. As such, even as we wish Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley an easy passage and full recovery from his current bout of Covid-19, we feel obliged to raise the matter of his health.
Having led the nation through the worst of the pandemic, it is safe to assume Dr Rowley is one of the more knowledgeable lay people on the subject of the Covid-19 virus and the processes by which it is spread from person to person. Further, as an elderly man of age 73 with underlying health conditions, one of which has required two heart-related procedures, we would further assume that Dr Rowley is well aware of the fact that he is in the high-risk demographic.
Given these factors, we are stunned at the personal behaviour that has now resulted in Dr Rowley falling victim to Covid-19 infection for a fourth time. Frankly, apart from him we know of no one else who has tested positive for this virus four times, although we don’t doubt that others exist.
Since we have no information on the contact tracing in any of his cases, we won’t venture beyond the observation that it is possible that, in each case, his infection could have been the result of exposure to virus in social settings. Despite expressing personal concern about contracting Covid-19, he has often appeared in crowded spaces without a mask.
While we draw no conclusion about how he got infected on four different occasions, we find his penchant for going about unmasked in crowded spaces to be illogical for an informed person of his age and with his health complications.
We note his decision to exercise care in not playing mas this year. However, he seemed not to appreciate the clear risks he courted by attending the Panorama finals and Brian Lara’s fete on Carnival Sunday.
Earlier this month, he had to be assisted out of the Invaders panyard after feeling faint around 1.15 a.m. On that occasion he was masked. According to a statement from his office, Dr Rowley had endured a long day, beginning with morning duties in Point Lisas, and had not eaten all day into the night.
If the OPM’s statement intended to convey the impression of an overworked PM with no time for a meal, we’re not buying it. The Prime Minister’s residence is equipped with full kitchen staff and a stocked larder to provide anything from an early breakfast to a late-night snack. If Dr Rowley had indeed gone home, changed clothes and left for the panyard crawl without a meal, staying out well beyond midnight on an empty stomach, then we have to question his commitment to the personal health regime demanded by his underlying health condition and rigours of his office.
This latest bout is a disturbing development that calls for a full statement on the status of the Prime Minister’s health.