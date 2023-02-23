The PM’s Covid shocker

Express Editorial : Daily

The state of the health of a country’s leader is a matter of public interest, given the possible implications and ramifications. As such, even as we wish Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley an easy passage and full recovery from his current bout of Covid-19, we feel obliged to raise the ­matter of his health.

Having led the nation through the worst of the pandemic, it is safe to assume Dr Rowley is one of the more knowledgeable lay people on the subject of the Covid-19 virus and the processes by which it is spread from person to person. Further, as an elderly man of age 73 with underlying health conditions, one of which has required two heart-related procedures, we would further assume that Dr Rowley is well aware of the fact that he is in the high-risk demographic.

Given these factors, we are stunned at the personal ­behaviour that has now resulted in Dr Rowley falling victim to Covid-19 infection for a fourth time. Frankly, apart from him we know of no one else who has tested positive for this virus four times, although we don’t doubt that others exist.

Since we have no information on the contact tracing in any of his cases, we won’t venture beyond the observation that it is possible that, in each case, his infection could have been the result of exposure to virus in social settings. Despite expressing personal concern about contracting Covid-19, he has often appeared in crowded spaces without a mask.

While we draw no conclusion about how he got infected on four different occasions, we find his penchant for going about unmasked in crowded spaces to be illogical for an ­informed person of his age and with his health complications.

We note his decision to exercise care in not playing mas this year. However, he seemed not to appreciate the clear risks he courted by attending the Panorama finals and Brian Lara’s fete on Carnival Sunday.

Earlier this month, he had to be assisted out of the Invaders panyard after feeling faint around 1.15 a.m. On that occasion he was masked. According to a statement from his office, Dr Rowley had endured a long day, beginning with morning duties in Point Lisas, and had not eaten all day into the night.

If the OPM’s statement intended to convey the impression of an overworked PM with no time for a meal, we’re not buying it. The Prime Minister’s residence is equipped with full kitchen staff and a stocked larder to provide anything from an early breakfast to a late-night snack. If Dr Rowley had indeed gone home, changed clothes and left for the panyard crawl without a meal, staying out well beyond midnight on an empty stomach, then we have to question his commitment to the personal health regime demanded by his underlying health condition and rigours of his office.

This latest bout is a disturbing development that calls for a full statement on the status of the Prime Minister’s health.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The PM’s Covid shocker

The PM’s Covid shocker

The state of the health of a country’s leader is a matter of public interest, given the possible implications and ramifications. As such, even as we wish Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley an easy passage and full recovery from his current bout of Covid-19, we feel obliged to raise the ­matter of his health.

Suriname: trouble on oiled waters

Suriname: trouble on oiled waters

Carnival Friday “mash up de place”? This is not ­Carnival season in Suriname, but a week ago today, there was riot.

A small but determined band broke from a mainly peaceful protest in the capital Paramaribo. They stormed the parliament building, wrecking the entrance and breaking windows.

WI know what they must do

Big up yourselves, fellas. Points on the board. Big up your whole selves, ladies. Points on the board! Big up to the CWI administration for their selections in the Zimbabwe tour, for it has yielded a series victory. A 2-0 series would’ve been the icing on the cake.

Standing by Ukraine, as long as it takes

One year ago today, Russia initiated a full-scale aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine was attacked because it wanted to decide about its future by itself, not by diktat from Moscow, which considers Ukraine and many countries in its neighbourhood in the context of its “sphere of interest”.

According to the UN Charter, as a victim of aggression, Ukraine has the inherent right to defend itself.

Put more energy, $$ toward a clean-up drive

Almost anywhere we turn, our country is downright dirty with litter and garbage of all types. I could use stronger language to describe the sights, smells and effects of this, but I don’t want to distract from my point.

We just had a Carnival celebration where the Government spent at least $147 million to facilitate.

Why doesn’t the Government spend a fraction of that, or even that amount, to facilitate a national clean-up where we all come together to play a part in cleaning up every part of T&T?

Confidence in the commissioner

The president, Gia Gaspard Taylor, directors and members of the Network of Rural Women Producers of Trinidad and Tobago (NRWPTT) join the nation in extending heartiest congratulations to our newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Erla Harewood-Christopher, on her historic elevation as the first woman to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.