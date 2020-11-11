The politics of bussin’ mark

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has rightly condemned the Opposition Leader’s reckless platform rhetoric regarding the Government’s negotiations with Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Ltd.
One can hardly make sense of her position, given her past denunciation of the Government team’s selection of Patriotic as the preferred bidder for the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery as well the mish-mash of conspiracy innuendoes shrouding her argument at the UNC’s public forum on Monday night.
Dr Rowley may also be right in saying that Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s comments could be damaging to Patriotic’s chances if they lead its financiers to second-guess their backing of the proposal. That apart, however, we consider the Opposition Leader’s statements to be a distraction from the real issues surrounding the negotiations between the Government and Patriotic.
We have to agree with an observation made by OWTU president-general Ancel Roget just before the August 10 general election that the Government appears to be speaking with two conflicting voices on the issue.
Dr Rowley yesterday again conveyed the sense that this is a deal that he would like to see happen, assuming of course that the figures work. Yet, it was his Government that, within a day and a half of receiving Patriotic’s revised proposal on October 29, walked away from the table, declaring it had decided not to accept it. Roget later disclosed that he heard the news along with the rest of the country when Energy Minister Franklin Khan announced it. Had the OWTU not publicly argued the case for returning to the negotiations, there would be no deal to discuss, defend or support now.
We had hoped that Finance Minister Colm Imbert would have brought some clarity to the issue of the existing mortgage on the refinery. That mortgage is being floated in some quarters as the sticking point that emerged in late July-early August, said to have almost scuttled the negotiations before Patriotic kept the talks in play with a revised offer.
If, as Minister Imbert said yesterday, the lien on the refinery poses no particular problem for the negotiations since it could be dealt with by the Government, then we are left to wonder what was the issue that turned the negotiations upside down. It also leaves other questions such as why, when Patriotic first came with a cash offer, did the Government, in an apparent show of magnanimity, volunteer a three-year moratorium on payments?
We are frankly more interested in answers to these puzzling developments than in Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s platform rant.
Dr Rowley is right to ask for more responsible behaviour from her, but we in the media recognise that it is usually not until political parties get into government that opposition leaders come to understand the value of responsible politicking. Bussin’ mark is their stock in trade, especially when, as in the case of current office-holder Kamla Persad-Bissessar, they are fighting off rivals for the position of party leader.