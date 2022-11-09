The politics of flood

With communities across the country drowning under a growing pile of flood-related burdens, the local government system is under increasing pressure to deliver. As the intersection where people and Government meet at the community level, local government proves its worth by being informed, responsive to needs, empathetic to the people’s plight and demonstrating the capacity to solve problems.
Under normal circumstances, this is too tall an order for T&T’s beleaguered local government system, which is why local government reform is a perennial manifesto promise of every political party. This year, 2022, is no normal year, however. Relentless and intense rainfall has exacerbated old problems while creating new ones, to the point where people are factoring the risk of flooding into their daily plans. With each new day bringing reports of life-threatening floods, collapsed roads and bridges and other infrastructural damage, the public’s demands for emergency resources, support and solutions are overwhelming the already weak local government system.
Yesterday, as flood waters swept into homes stretching from East, Central and South Trinidad, as well as Tobago, the best that several elected representatives could manage was to stand with frustrated and tearful residents in thigh-high flood water and offer moral support to those risking their lives to save their possessions. Many seemed to be at their wit’s end.
For the thousands who are living the nightmare of ongoing flooding and the destruction, disruption and disease that come with it, the current political squabbling over local government elections must seem like an irritant, assuming they’re even paying attention to elections at all. What they want to know is why water courses were not more thoroughly dredged; why roads and bridges were allowed to deteriorate to the point of collapse under heavy rainfall; why local government bodies are not adequately equipped with resources; who will compensate them for loss and damage; and what is being done to reduce the risk of flooding.
If the Rowley administration’s version of local government reform addresses all these questions, the public would surely pay attention. However, having had to settle for a lower order of change that, quite frankly, does not meet the threshold of “reform”, any suggestion that the weaknesses in the local government system will be miraculously addressed by proclaiming any part of, or even the full Local Government Reform Bill, would be to oversell the facts.
Perhaps the most significant aspect of the bill is that it gives regional corporations all the residential property taxes collected within their particular regions. It is important to note that property taxes paid by businesses do not go to local government bodies, but to the Central Government.
Since the sum of residential taxes collected will offset part of the budgetary allocation from the Government, one may argue that assigning residential property taxes to regional corporations really makes no material difference to their budgets.
Ultimately, the reform needed to activate local government as a powerful instrument of representation will not come on the cheap. Until T&T finds a workable constitutional formula that encourages Government and Opposition to work together on reform without either side feeling politically threatened, meaningful change will remain elusive.