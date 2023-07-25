The power of an idea

In the incredible space of five short years, World Steelpan Day grew from an idea discussed among a group of dedicated pan people at a simple event in the car park of Pan Trinbago’s headquarters in Port of Spain to a declaration of the General Assembly of the United Nations at its headquarters in New York.
By local standards of implementation, Monday’s UN declaration of August 11 as World Steelpan Day is a phenomenal achievement of planning and execution.
The bold idea for World Steelpan Day was first publicly unveiled on August 11, 2019, during the inauguration of a non-profit organisation called The World Steelpan Thrust of Trinidad and Tobago. In an interview with the Express last year, Bertel Gittens Jr, chairman and co-founder of the Steelpan Thrust, attributed the idea to a group that included the board of the Trust, Lenny Lera and The Steelpan Tuners Guild of Trinidad and Tobago, and music entrepreneur Simeon Sandiford. From the beginning, Pan Trinbago and its president, Beverley Ramsey-Moore, were on board and supportive.
Mr Gittens explained that August 11 was chosen because it is almost in the middle of Steelband Month and sits between two days of deep significance to the pan—Emancipation Day and Independence Day.
Incredibly, by August 11, 2020, unfazed by either the Covid-19 pandemic or the general election held the day before, the World Steelpan Thrust again observed World Steelpan Day at the Pan Trinbago car park, taking its plan a few notches up with an address by pan lover Martin Daly, SC, following the unveiling of a “pan-them”. Titled “Sticks Up”, the “pan-them” anthem was written by Arlette Wiggins, with vocals and music by Emile Borde, musician and son of pan legend Emile Borde.
In 2021, despite Covid-19 raging through Trinidad, the Thrust’s World Steelpan Day commemoration did not lapse. It was held virtually to a global audience, with Minister of Culture Randall Mitchell among those logged on.
By the time last year’s observances came around on August 11, 2022, the Thrust was evidently set to carry its pitch global. By then it had secured official recognition of August 11 as World Steelpan Day from the cities of Port of Spain and San Fernando.
Less than two months later, on October 7, 2022, Minister Mitchell wrote Mr Gittens informing him that, in response to the request of the World Steelpan Thrust to the T&T National Commission for UNESCO in October 2020, Cabinet had authorised the National Commission to make a formal request of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to proclaim August 11 as World Steelpan Day, from 2023 and thereafter.
On Monday, the initiative was consummated when Minister Mitchell presented the draft resolution, co-sponsored by 84 member states of the UN General Assembly.
We congratulate all the players who contributed to the sustained effort that saw this project through from idea to reality.
Meanwhile, the quest to have the pan formally recognised as the national musical instrument by an act of Parliament continues as the next horizon to be conquered in staking our proud and undeniable claim to this incredible musical instrument.