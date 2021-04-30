The public right to know

In its latest weekly bulletin dated April 30, and marking World Press Freedom Day, the International Press Institute (IPI) has drawn attention to what it has termed a rise in “illiberalism and authoritarianism” among governments around the world.
This relates to strategies for addressing the current pandemic.
The article cites the situation in India, where the national government is said to have stopped journalists from sharing information on Twitter. In the state of Uttar Pradesh, the government there is said to have threatened action against those who tweet about the shortage of oxygen.
No region of the world is free from such temptations by governments, the IPI has concluded, accusing the government of Hungary of seeking to spread its anti-democratic approaches among some of its neighbours in Europe.
With such tendencies as a guide, we call on the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago to expand on his declaration of Thursday last, that the police are properly authorised to enter private premises, in the national attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19 in our midst.
Announcing the latest round of restrictions, which include a return to the closure of a range of commercial enterprises and the prohibition against gatherings of people, the Prime Minister said he had been “properly advised by lawyers” on this matter and, based on such advice, the police “can intervene in private spaces” if they are duly of the opinion that what is going on there is detrimental to the public interest.
This, he said, is with respect to the “public health emergency” regarding the attempt to beat back the current troubling spike in Covid cases, and the rising death toll. He said the police “would be so advised and guided”.
We well remember when the first iteration of the “lockdowns” came into force this time last year, the police commissioner had said the police had authority to move in on persons who were in breach of the regulations at the time. But this was to be upended by the commissioner himself, when faced with a gathering that was above the advised limits in a district in the Bayshore area. Commissioner Griffith said then he had made his earlier statement as a kind of verbal tactic aimed at keeping people in line, but in reality, he had no power to enter private premises. Now again, however, the commissioner has altered his position on the matter. He agrees that the police do have such powers to enter private premises without a warrant, if that need arises.
In the interest of at least attempting to clear up the murkiness behind the Prime Minister’s latest assertions and the conflicting positions of the police commissioner, it is imperative that Dr Rowley make available the advice proffered to him.
The country should not be goaded into accepting “Government by Decree”, as was the title of a lecture given at Cambridge University in London by the eminent Lord Sumption last October. It was meant to address what he termed the British government’s passage of “coercive legislation”, expressly concerning issues related to Covid-19 containment.
In our case, the population is simply unaware of the legal or legislative nature of this authority of which the Prime Minister said he has been “properly advised”.
Making such material available for public scrutiny, for discussion and debate, is a responsibility which Dr Rowley must honour, for clarity, for transparency and for the public right to know.