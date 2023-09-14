The High Court judgment advising the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to release the report into sexual misconduct allegations against former minister Darryl Smith—and details of the settlement agreement concealed by a non-disclosure agreement (NDA)—has pried open a wound that has been oozing since journalists revealed this story five years ago.
In 2018, the Express detailed exclusively the witness statement filed in the Industrial Court by Mr Smith’s former staffer, Carrie-Ann Moreau, in which she accused the then-sport and youth affairs minister of firing her because she rejected his sexual overtures.
This newspaper also exclusively obtained and published provisions of the non-disclosure agreement. The next year ,we exclusively again published findings of the Jacqueline Wilson-led investigating committee report that was submitted to the OPM and deemed “unusable” by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Whereas the contents of both documents might not be new, the court’s ruling means they will now be available for public scrutiny. Ruling in defence of the public interest, the court has eloquently defended the public’s right to know what public officials are doing, how they are doing it and how public funds are being deployed. The public will draw their own conclusions based on the report’s set of facts.
Justice Nadia Kangaloo’s ruling pierces through multiple attempts at obfuscation over the allegations against Mr Smith, forces accountability not only for the firing of Ms Moreau but also for using $150,000 of public funds to settle with her, and dismantles the objectionable non-disclosure cover on use of public funds.
A key finding of the sexual allegations report was the use of the NDA to gag Ms Moreau, her family and trade union from discussing the sexual allegations made against Mr Smith. It also found that the NDA was prepared by Michael Quamina, chairman of Heritage Petroleum Company, and was loosely based on a similar document prepared by Quamina for the Energy Ministry in 2016.
We noted Dr Rowley’s interest in separating himself from this layered matter when questioned during his post-Cabinet news conference yesterday. But we point out that lawyers for the OPM invoked the same objectionable NDA in its attempt to withhold the report sought under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
We remind Dr Rowley, too, that while he repeats he fired Mr Smith for “interfering improperly in the Public Service”, he has not yet said in what way Mr Smith interfered and what was his goal in so interfering.
A status report on the ongoing police investigation spawned by this matter is also due.
Given the number of ministers who lined up behind Dr Rowley to pivot from the politically volatile sexual harassment allegations, and given that Mr Smith was only recently casually named by the Ministry of Trade and Industry as essentially T&T’s trade ambassador to the United States and Canada, we anticipate an instinct to appeal the court’s ruling.
We urge against the use of even more public funds from the limited pot that is the Treasury. Release the report and let the chips fall where they may.