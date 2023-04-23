The right to know

The public will be relieved by National Petroleum’s assurance that there is currently no shortage of LPG and that it has taken measures to ensure no disruption in supply.
The State enterprise did not disclose details of the measures taken or indicate how long its current stock is estimated to last but hopefully, it has enough LPG stock on hand to last until the mechanical problems at bpTT’s Cassia C platform are resolved. Sources quoted in the exclusive Sunday Express report on the gas supply crisis expected the problem to be resolved by this coming weekend.
The gas supply disruption poses several problems including for gas-based industries at Point Lisas some of which have curtailed operations; for government revenue and for the general public, most of whom rely on LPG for cooking. Shockingly, and given the importance and potential impact the Government did not inform the public of the problems at bpTT, their implications and the steps taken to mitigate negative impact. Disclosure of such information should have been routine, even if only to assure the public of a reliable LNG supply for the reasons given yesterday by LNG producer Phoenix Park Gas Processors (PPGPL) and NP following publication of the Sunday Express report. The statements from both companies were reactive in a situation that required proactive communications.
We are not holding our breath for any statement from the Government. Most governments either do not understand or refuse to accept that the government’s business is the people’s business and vice versa. Regretfully, this is particularly true when it comes to disclosing information about the energy sector.
In industry and government circles, the view persists that the public is not interested and does not understand energy matters. This assumption underpins the tendency to withhold even the most mundane information from the public, perpetuating a lack of transparency. The irony is that this unwillingness to be open with the population itself widens the very gap about which governments complain when their policies and programmes are derailed by what they consider uninformed public opinion.
We understand the forces that have bred and nurtured this culture of secrecy, especially around the energy sector which originated as a completely offshore sector, owned by expatriate investors who managed operations with locals as labour. More than a century later, however, the legacy of the sector’s foundation persists through a lack of transparency.
It is possible that in this case the Government felt assured that between the arrangements made by PPGPL and NP, everything was in place to avoid the risk of an LPG shortage resulting from bpTT’s problems. It would have been helpful for the population to know this and to go about its business fortified by that knowledge and not have to imagine the worst if talk about a gas shortage and shutdowns began emerging from NP and the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
Information-sharing and not information blackout is the country’s best defence against the suspicion and distrust that fuel disinformation and misinformation that retard our progress towards enlightened attitudes and behaviour.