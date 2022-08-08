The recently released report from the US Department of State on this country’s handling of the scourge of sex trafficking is pretty damning, if not also devastating.
Despite the best efforts, it seems the country has become more of what the report has described as an international sex trafficking destination and we have gained the unenviable reputation as a “sex tourism destination”.
We have been told that in spite of closure of our borders in the first quarter of 2020, things got worse, insofar as they relate to the breaching of those borders. In pretty graphic terms, the report outlined how these networks breached those entry restrictions. More victims arrived by seas through illegal points of entry and trafficking “moved from brothels, spas, salons and bars, to private, clandestine locations,” the report stated.
Moreover, it said such activities shifted to online platforms, and it listed the wide network of sources through which this activity has been taking place. Far-off destinations such as India, Nepal and China are included, in addition to Colombia and the Dominican Republic, along with neighbouring Venezuela, Guyana and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
The report detailed how police officers, customs officers, coast guard personnel and immigration officers have been involved. Damningly, it said also that at least one agency involved in the surveillance of this expanding complex of networks estimated that at least one tenth of the complement of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Force may be involved, one way or the other. Such activity has been growing, and becoming increasingly more complex, despite what we have been asked to accept as the best efforts of the authorities.
Underlying this, however, is what the report has revealed about the less than gratifying reality in which no one is being held accountable. In our interview with Mr Frederick Bolageer, Security Policy and Assistance Co-ordinator at the US Embassy in Port of Spain , he lamented what he saw as a failure to bring people to justice. There has been no successful prosecution of anyone held to be aiding and abetting in this particular criminal enterprise.
Coast Guard officers are said to be involved in facilitating the entry of trafficking victims into the country. Customs and Immigration officers are described as ensuring that such victims arrive and receive entry. Police officers are said to be involved in facilitating transport to locations across the country. They are also reported to be involved in tipping off the owners and managers of these premises, such that they avoid raids by other officers.
There remains an embarrassing deficit on the account in which such perpetrators, agents of the State, are even brought up on charges for their involvement in these exploitation racket networks.
“Official complicity” is how Mr Bolageer describes it.
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds must feel some degree of embarrassment at the revelation of the details in this sordid affair. He must use it, however, as a springboard to action. The Cabinet should assist in helping to put together the strategy that will lead to making the desired difference in addressing it. The country’s reputation is on the line here. These revelations serve to upend all that we have been given thus far regarding the shoring up of our borders, and maintaining a respectable reputation on this particular front.