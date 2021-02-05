The system is broken

ON top of the tragedy of the gruesome discovery of Andrea Bharatt’s decomposing body following her kidnapping seven days earlier, the country must now relive the usual horror of blaming and counter-blaming, which simply compounds the sinking feeling of national outrage.
Coming out of enquiries concerning the state of surveillance cameras in various parts of the country, we have learned that a significant number of them have not been working.
Debating the matter in the House of Representatives yesterday, the Minister of National Security could not resist the temptation to attach at least some of the blame for this to the former administration.
Minister Stuart Young talked about the current administration having to scuttle an arrangement which it met in place. He said the Government is now working with TSTT to repair those cameras which could be repaired, and replace those which are irreparable. He talked about the sums saved in the process.
Pushing back on this, the Member of Parliament for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal accused the Government of embarking on what he called “a corrupt system,” and of hijacking the process. This in a situation in which it is now disclosed that more than 800 of the 1,800 cameras in this system are not functioning.
In a story published by this newspaper on Thursday, we now know of the details regarding one of the suspects in the police investigation into the kidnapping. An attorney representing this individual said the man in question had been held on remand for four years, during which there was no movement in the court on the charges against him. Over another two-year period, he was not being taken to court in Tobago because, the attorney disclosed, the police would not pay for the service, so he stopped appearing in court.
“The magistrates keep refusing bail because they want to start his matters, the police not bringing any witnesses, we setting the matters down, we asking for summaries of evidence, we asking for the police file, no witnesses,” this attorney reported in exasperation.
We’re also told of the situation in which an accused has a matter that remains on-going for up to 12 years because the police were continually not ready.
On the other hand, the Police Commissioner continues in his tirades against defence attorneys, blaming them for their professional commitment to protect the rights of the accused.
To this confounding cacophony is added the police disclosure of the failure of the GPS system in use during the search for Andrea Bharatt. They were led to searches in Windy Hill in Arouca, in Valencia, Sangre Grande and Toco. Andrea’s body was discovered by a scrap-iron collector in the Heights of Aripo. The state of decomposition suggested she had been killed not long after she was kidnapped.
From all the angles laid bare by these revelations and developments, therefore, an urgent case has been made for a complete overhaul of the criminal justice system. It ought not to have taken this tragedy for it to be known that the security camera network has been so much less than acceptable, just to cite one example.