The UWI at pivot point

Following its meeting in March, the Council of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) issued a statement rejecting the recommendation of the July 2020 Chancellor’s Report on Governance for an increase in student tuition fees.
In that statement, the Council, which is the regional university’s governing body, took the position that increasing fees would “pose an existential threat to the university, Caribbean society, and economy” and that in any case, such a recommendation was outside the terms of reference of the Byron Commission which produced the report. It argued that decisions regarding fees resided in the domain of governments constituted as the University Grants Committee (UGC).
Given this position, it was surprising to learn from Finance Minister Colm Imbert that the St Augustine campus’ first response to the T&T Government’s decision to reduce its annual subvention to The UWI by ten per cent was to implement an increase in tuition fees. Now that the T&T Government has spoken, the University Council must respond with an indication of how it intends to proceed. Such a response cannot, however, be left to the St Augustine campus alone. This is a federal institution which was conceived of, established and made to function along the lines of the hallowed ambitions of the creation of a “one Caribbean” consciousness among our peoples. Indeed, the institution has been very vocal over the years about its brand of “One UWI serving One Caribbean”.
In the current context, therefore, it must demonstrate the capacity for imagination and innovation in strategising its way through these crippling financial problems.
Much of that is already shown to exist in the bold initiatives of the current leadership, forging links and establishing working partnerships with highly reputable tertiary education citadels in other parts of the world.
Added to this, there may now be reason for engaging the University of Guyana. Collaborations can be derived from such discussions that might come in any conscientious effort at blending the two institutions. Whereas the T&T Government has given the thumbs down on a St Augustine petition to raise student fees in the current circumstances, the door may not be so tightly shut on this as an option going forward. For the moment, at least, this will force the campus administration to find other avenues for addressing its operational expenses.
The current fee structure, the size of the student cohort along with the number and the variety of course offerings at St Augustine were the deliberate result of policy decisions based on the realities of a period when there were brighter financial times.
Some of the fat which was generated has now to be trimmed. Course offerings have to be reviewed, with an eye on the purse. These are clear objectives coming out of the latest round of talks between teams representing the Government and the university leadership, including the Students Council. In such a sobering scenario, there can be no room any longer for sentimentalism.
For decades, The UWI has been the butt of regional criticism for its heavy bureaucracy and colonial management structure—points well made in the Byron Commission’s Governance Report.
It appears that this is the moment for St Augustine to begin the necessary process of changing the narrative here.