The Venezuelan dilemma

We are facing a growing dilemma on our hands with the increasing number of illegal Venezuelans being caught almost daily trying to enter this country, the latest being 16 children and three adults seeking refugee status but who have been deported.
The repatriation came despite an emergency High Court order on Sunday that they be allowed to stay in T&T pending the outcome of legal proceedings against the State.
In the Port of Spain High Court yesterday, Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams declared that she no longer had the power to deal with the writ of habeas corpus challenging the continued detention of the group. In the wake of this declaration, lawyers representing the affected adults and children had their hopes of filing an eventual judicial review claim against their clients’ planned deported dashed.
The matter involved the decision by Immigration authorities to order a group of mostly children and adults to return to Venezuela, after they were picked up on a vessel in this country’s territorial waters last Thursday. From reports on this incident, it was discovered that the T&T Guard supervised the movement of the vessel in question until it was out of this country’s territorial space. But it remained just outside those limits, with what was said to have been limited fuel as well as food supplies.
When the matter was heard during a lengthy virtual hearing on Sunday, the judge ordered that the occupants be brought back into the country for a follow-up hearing into the matter.
She scheduled that hearing for yesterday afternoon when she was informed by senior counsel Reginald Armour, who appeared on behalf of the State, that the group was already back in Venezuela.
The judge then determined she did not have the authority to hear and consider the merits of the case.
This latest incident raises the fundamental issue once again of the extent to which the T&T Government is refusing to honour the commitments inherent in the International Convention on Refugees and Asylum seekers, the protocols for which we have signed on to.
The Government is resolutely standing on the strict legality regarding what it sees as illegal entry into the country, while refusing to allow that the spirit of the Convention and its attendant Protocols make provision for cases in which those fleeing a desperate situation in their home country may indeed employ any means necessary in doing so.
The real-life issue at stake here, in this and related cases, is that persons in such dire predicaments ought to have the right to a hearing, which will determine the merits of their cases. And by allowing them such an opportunity, the court can make a determination, one way or another.
There are social services and civil society organisations in our midst which have been playing and continue to play a vital role as intermediaries in this crisis that is assuming larger proportions with every passing day.
The State should see it as an urgent imperative to work even closer with such known organisations and agencies, in fashioning a better, more humane set of protocols for addressing this human tragedy.