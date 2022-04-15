There but for divine grace

Yet again, the authorities have proven their complete inability to respond with alacrity in anticipating and solving a problem of major disruption to the public.
The massive traffic jam that virtually shut down motor transport into West Trinidad from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday evening not only demonstrated the Government’s insensitivity to the population’s distress but was another repeat of administrative flat-footedness and lack of imagination when faced with a spontaneous challenge. This was the case with the recent island-wide electricity blackout demonstrated this past February. Situations such as these have been demonstrated many times in the past. Depressingly now, it feels fair to say it will happen again. What these examples show is that we are in no shape just yet as a developing nation. It begs the question what will be our position in the face of an emergency on a much larger scale, or one that is more complex in nature.
Out disaster-readiness capabilities are being made to appear woefully inadequate and in need of urgent, life-sustaining attention.
As a people, we understand that emergencies occur. The break in the 16-inch rust-rotted water line running across the Audrey Jeffers Highway near the Cocorite exit was perhaps unforeseen and, as such, required an emergency response from the Water and Sewerage Authority. What remains inexplicable is why this repair job should have snarled traffic for two days.
We completely reject the position of Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales that this situation could not have been avoided. In fact, we suspect that this very thinking is what was responsible for the Government’s lethargic response in the first place.
As the minister with responsibility for WASA, it was his job to understand the potential impact of the emergency repair and to communicate it to his ministerial colleagues. This problem required a co-ordinated response from the Ministries of Public Utilities, Works and Transport, National Security and Communications. Instead, what we got was the equivalent of a ministerial shrug.
Of significance here, nevertheless, is the fact that Minister Gonzales departed from his now standard public attitude of hyper criticism of the leadership and the functioning of WASA. He appeared on this occasion to have affected a softer approach in assessing this situation, and the Authority’s response to fixing the emergency.
What might have been the case if we had a single elderly or disabled person in this catchment area needing emergency medical attention?
It is to divine beneficence that we must now pay homage that this incident did not lead to a greater calamity in those nerve-wracking hours of this prolonged jog-jam.
What has to happen here, in the immediate aftermath of this close shave of a larger calamity, is for a revisit of what triggered it. What was called for in the attempt at fixing it in the shortest possible time is paramount. What we had was a failure of effective emergency response.
Also troubling is news yesterday of the suspension of the Acting CEO at WASA. This official was appointed to act following the sudden and as yet unclear resignation of the former CEO, last July, with plans for a widely heralded comprehensive “transformation” exercise in the balance. He had been in the position just five months.