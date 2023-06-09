There is hope for Haiti

TOMORROW, cautious hope for our Haitian neighbours will be kept alive when Jamaica hosts a stakeholder meeting aimed at finding consensus for a path out of the mounting suffering in Haiti. The Caricom-backed effort represents the regional body’s wary entry into the current complex of political and humanitarian crises that have engulfed that country and unleashed thirst and starvation on almost half the country’s population.
In the last week alone, an earthquake followed by severe floods have added to the woes of a people already vulnerable from governance collapses and widespread brutality by vicious gangs. As at the end of last month, two million Haitians were in need of emergency-level food supply and five million were experiencing acute insecurity over food, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).
The country slipped into this period of deep challenges after the 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moïse. Since then, daily life in Haiti has been disrupted. The FAO warns that urgent measures are needed to save lives in a country in which 75 per cent of the population live in rural areas.
The bulk of US Vice President Kamala Harris’ US$100 million pledge to the region at the meeting of US and Caribbean leaders in the Bahamas two days ago has been earmarked for food, water and healthcare for Haitians and support for the country’s agricultural sector. The UN, individual countries and a broad network of NGOs have also been providing emergency aid.
But Haiti needs much more, now and continuing. The UN estimates it will need US$715 million this year alone to bring relief to three million people, such is the level of basic need. Ultimately, immediate humanitarian relief must be provided in concert with a strategy for long-term recovery.
Finding that strategy has been where the rubber meets the road. Thus far, the prominent recommendation has been for a multi-nation peacekeeping force to help restore law and order in Haiti. Haitian NGOs and some governments have resisted this suggestion, insisting that the solution must come from Haitians themselves, a position we endorse.
That is what Caricom hopes will emerge from Sunday to Tuesday in the neutral venue of Jamaica when Haitian stakeholders, the Eminent Persons Group (EPG)—former Caricom prime ministers Bruce Golding of Jamaica, Perry Christie of The Bahamas and Kenny Anthony of St Lucia and Caricom Secretary General Carla Barnett—and donor country representatives will roundtable how to support a Haitian solution.
The EPG will report back to Caricom with hope eternal that a way can be found through the minefield to help a neighbouring people and nation rescue themselves. Thus far, no word has been given on whether Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been invited to the consultation. Whether or not he is present, Caricom is unlikely to intervene in Haiti without his invitation.
It is no small ask to beat out a solution that connects political, security, development and humanitarian dimensions. But that is the task before the region and it is one we must address.