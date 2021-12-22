The looming showdown between the Government and the Joint Trade Union Movement over a vaccination requirement for Government and other State sector employees could have been avoided if greater effort had been put into preventing the collapse of the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).
It is precisely for challenging issues like this, where sectoral agendas come into conflict and require negotiation, that NTAC was established. NTAC’s collapse has robbed T&T of a vital mechanism for negotiation of differences, and severely compromised the space for a social compact between the Government, business and labour.
One need not be detained by the debate over whether the Government’s plan to allow only vaccinated workers on the job amounts to a mandatory vaccination employment regime, or the establishment of Covid-safe zones in Government workplaces. This is a matter of perspective which amounts to little more than semantics. The relevant issue here is whether the employer has the right to unilaterally alter an employee’s contractual terms and conditions of work without due process as outlined in the Industrial Relations Act; and if it does not, what avenues are available to the employer. Factored into all of this would be the powers of the State in responding to what it deems to be a national emergency.
To some degree, a similar matter involving the private sector has already found its way into the courts. Three months ago, the Banking, Industrial and General Workers Union (BIGWU) filed a complaint against Republic Bank Limited in the Industrial Court for alleged breach of Sections 12 and 37 of the Occupational and Safety Health Act when the bank introduced a policy mandating all unvaccinated employees to get two PCR Covid-19 tests per month at their own expense. That matter is yet to be heard.
The sharp differences on vaccine mandates indicated the need for a national policy.
Two weeks ago, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Labour said a draft paper and guidelines on vaccination policy had been developed by the Industrial Relations Advisory Committee, submitted to Cabinet and was being reviewed.
We assume the policy outlined by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at his news conference last Saturday came out of that exercise.
Since thousands of public sector workers could be affected, the appropriate time for the consultation that occurred yesterday between the Attorney General and trade unions was before, and not after, the policy was announced.
With the die cast, positions are likely to harden, leaving even less room for compromise. This does not bode well for a country reeling from Covid-19. Notwithstanding the lack of progress at yesterday’s meeting, we urge the parties not to give up on the consultative process. The Tripartite Council may have been swept into history, but there is still scope for invoking the spirit of tripartism to prevent further tearing of the social fabric. Left unchecked, the current situation could quickly devolve into extreme responses on all sides, distracting the nation’s energies from the priority issue of fighting the pandemic.
With the clock ticking, we encourage the parties to return to the table and keep talking.