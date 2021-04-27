Having beaten back the first wave of Covid-19 a year ago, India’s abrupt spiral into becoming the epicentre of the global pandemic has shaken the world to its core.
The scenes of desperation and death coming out of Delhi and other states realise the greatest fear of the worst-case scenario of a health system so overwhelmed that everything else goes haywire.
Our hearts go out to this nation of 1.34 billion people which had so generously responded to the need of small countries like ours which have been marginalised in the global race for vaccines.
It has been a stunning reversal of fortunes for India whose early success had defied the expectations of many who thought that given its size and complexity, the scale of the challenge would be too much to manage. However, the Modi government’s imposition of a total lockdown for 21 days—the most draconian anti-Covid measure taken by any government—effectively disrupted transmission. With that success and being among the world’s leading vaccine manufacturers, India entered 2021 from a position of confidence and strength.
Events over the past few weeks have therefore taken India and the world by surprise.
In New York last year, the world had witnessed the ferocity of the pandemic in bringing the health system of one of the world’s most famous cities to its knees. Today, with the fury of a Category 5 hurricane, the pandemic is shredding India’s health system and millions of lives with it in a manner so far beyond our experience that our minds struggle to comprehend it. Heartbreaking does not even begin to describe it.
If there is one lesson to be learned, it is that Covid-19 is far from done with us. Of all the reasons being given for India’s current crisis, the one most cited is complacency, at the level of both the government and people. We in T&T should understand this very well. We too are ensnared by the trap of complacency, which could get even worse, now that roughly 41,000 persons have had their first dose of vaccine and feel emboldened, even against the highly transmissible Brazilian variant now in wide and worrying circulation among us.
Given a perfect storm of conducive factors, what is happening in India could easily happen here. Under certain circumstances, complacency, inadequate vaccine protection and an aggressive variant could transform our situation in a matter of weeks, even days. During our worst period last year, in the month between August 25 and September 23, there were 13 days on which over 100 new cases were reported. In the past ten days alone, T&T has reported 100-plus new cases on six days.
Throughout the world, India’s generosity during the pandemic is being repaid by grateful nations that are sending oxygen, ventilators, medication, beds and other critical items in her moment of need.
Given the scale of the challenge, our own efforts would be puny. However, to the extent that we can, we should. At the very least, let’s keep the people of India in our thoughts and prayers.