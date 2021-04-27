Express Editorial : Daily

Having beaten back the first wave of Covid-19 a year ago, India’s abrupt spiral into becoming the epicentre of the global pandemic has shaken the world to its core.

The scenes of desperation and death coming out of Delhi and other states realise the greatest fear of the worst-case scenario of a health system so overwhelmed that everything else goes haywire.

Our hearts go out to this nation of 1.34 billion people which had so generously responded to the need of small countries like ours which have been marginalised in the global race for vaccines.

It has been a stunning reversal of fortunes for India whose early success had defied the expectations of many who thought that given its size and complexity, the scale of the challenge would be too much to manage. However, the Modi government’s imposition of a total lockdown for 21 days—the most draconian anti-Covid measure taken by any government—effectively disrupted transmission. With that success and being among the world’s leading vaccine manufacturers, India entered 2021 from a position of confidence and strength.

Events over the past few weeks have therefore taken India and the world by surprise.

In New York last year, the world had witnessed the ferocity of the pandemic in bringing the health system of one of the world’s most famous cities to its knees. Today, with the fury of a Category 5 hurricane, the pandemic is shredding India’s health system and millions of lives with it in a manner so far beyond our experience that our minds struggle to comprehend it. Heartbreaking does not even begin to describe it.

If there is one lesson to be learned, it is that Covid-19 is far from done with us. Of all the reasons being given for India’s current crisis, the one most cited is complacency, at the level of both the government and people. We in T&T should understand this very well. We too are ensnared by the trap of complacency, which could get even worse, now that roughly 41,000 persons have had their first dose of vaccine and feel emboldened, even against the highly transmissible Brazilian variant now in wide and worrying circulation among us.

Given a perfect storm of conducive factors, what is happening in India could easily happen here. Under certain circumstances, complacency, inadequate vaccine protection and an aggressive variant could transform our situation in a matter of weeks, even days. During our worst period last year, in the month between August 25 and September 23, there were 13 days on which over 100 new cases were reported. In the past ten days alone, T&T has reported 100-plus new cases on six days.

Throughout the world, India’s generosity during the pandemic is being repaid by grateful nations that are sending oxygen, ventilators, medication, beds and other critical items in her moment of need.

Given the scale of the challenge, our own efforts would be puny. However, to the extent that we can, we should. At the very least, let’s keep the people of India in our thoughts and prayers.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

There are no safe pathways with the virus

Venezuelan lives are being lost in the seas of the Caribbean. The representative at UNCHR, Eduardo Stein, has advocated for the establishment of “regular and safe pathways”, including providing “humanitarian visas”, in order to prevent death on the high seas.

Covid the prompt: do away with SEA

Covid-19 has been most disruptive of all our lives and now the Ministry of Education is considering the postponement of the 2021 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.

On behalf of the Green Party of Trinidad and Tobago, we would like to offer an alternative suggestion: Let Covid-19 lead to scrapping SEA 2021, replacing it with a less cruel mechanism for guiding our young children to a secondary education. And perhaps this 2021 alternative could be a template for scrapping SEA permanently.

Indian disaster offers a stern warning to our Govt

The BBC has recently been reporting on the Covid crisis in India. A new wave of Covid has overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums. Yes, crematoriums.

Vaccine hesitancy has been replaced by vaccine panic. India, the country that produces more than half the world’s vaccines, has vaccinated only five per cent of its population, and this has resulted in the massive spread. The slow roll-out of vaccinations was blamed on government self-congratulation, complacency and hubris.

Vaccine side effects outweigh the alternative

The two choices available to us are either to get the vaccine, or not to get the vaccine. With the first choice, we must trust the science and all the research that has gone into its development, and hope this gets us back to life before Covid-19.

Creating survival systems

Creating survival systems

During an interview at his office in Georgetown in 1990, the then-governor of the Bank of Guyana told me how his staff would go “to the streets”, sometimes twice a day, to buy foreign exchange.

George Floyd’s life mattered

George Floyd’s life mattered

You say to me, “I’ve lost yet another relative to this awful cancer, and this time it’s my father”. And I reply, “everyone’s father dies sometime”.

This is how “all lives matter” is received by people trying to tell you, through their experienced pain, through complex history, that policing in the United States generally devalues the lives of black people.