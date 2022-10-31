PRESENT in Tobago for the staging of the historic Carnival in the sister island over the last weekend, the chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) delivered a telling comment.
“They put on a good show and I think it is only going to grow and get better, and that is the most important thing could only get better from here,” he said.
Such comments have to be taken on the back of the fact that the Tobago Carnival planners, and indeed the political hierarchy in the sister island, had spurned an approach for assistance from the NCC.
They wanted desperately to go it alone, and to make a statement of their own, on their inaugural staging of their own version of this emblematic festival.
Similar comments came from some of the personalities involved in making it happen, from the standpoint of the entertainment. As our report in the first blush of this groundbreaking event also suggests, entertainers themselves have come away with thumbs up.
There were some “hiccups,” both Zan and Kernal Roberts conceded. For them, however, such teething problems could easily be brought into focus, and improved upon for second edition, probably same time next year. There are matters to be taken into account, for sure. These include the gripes among some in the Tobago cultural elite, who believed much of what was on display were attempts to replicate the Trinidad Carnival.
“Beads and bikinis,” one Tobago cultural nationalist sneered, complaining that there was not much, if anything at all, made to represent the island ethos.
With more time for planning, however, there is ample room for consideration of some kind of collaboration with the NCC, which is indeed a publicly funded agency in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
As to whether or not going forward, those who promote retention of some measure of the notion of “ah we ting” culturally speaking, inside this mix, time will tell. Issues involving greater airlift, and increased capacity for accommodation and ground transportation, are on the table for those discussions going forward. One thing is certain, though, this first event has weathered the storms, actual and virtual.
As a first effort produced within a matter of months, the organisers can take much pride in what they delivered. Overall response and attendance at shows and events have been more than gratifying. As a kind of reward also, this was a virtually crime-free period of celebration.
Going forward, the THA’s review must include feedback from all stakeholders, including the Tobagonian public and visitors.
The controversies which erupted over awards of construction contracts and planning permissions related to the so-called stage in the sea, should be taken into account. Officials must also prioritise an accountability framework, something which the NCC is itself yet to establish.
For the moment, however, all those involved in the planning and execution of this first Tobago Carnival, must be allowed a moment to bask in the glow of a successful, credit-worthy addition to the country’s cultural activities calendar.