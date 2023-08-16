At 363 killings, the murder toll for 2023 continues to eclipse comparable periods for last year, which ended as a record year for murder. At this rate, the odds are on the side of 2023 setting a new record.
For the life of us, we cannot understand how the authorities can keep watching the writing on the wall and not intervene in some impactful way. While we recognise the very difficult and dangerous work being undertaken by several units of the T&T Police Service, we see no innovative and strategically bold step from either the Government or the management of the TTPS. The Police Commissioner surrendered the public’s safety to the hands of God; the Minister of National Security is cocooned in a world of his own; and the Prime Minister seems to think criminals are actually listening when he delivers his sermons from the mount of a political platform.
Now that the dust is settling on the local government election, we expect the Government and the Opposition to shelve the old talk and get a grip on reality. We may never know whether the Opposition Leader’s “empty the clip” gangsta talk cost her party the few votes by which candidates of the United National Congress lost the election, or whether it gave them the few critical votes needed to win. What we can say is that she tapped into a rich vein of voter anxiety that was largely ignored by the Government. If this does not tell the Government that it must own up to the responsibility for dealing with the problem of crime, then it must prepare for the Opposition to keep holding up its failure to the electorate.
Before the sting of Monday’s losses begins to fade, Dr Rowley, in his capacity as chairman of the National Security Council, should signal that he has heard the people and has learned a lesson. As a priority he must find a minister of national security in whom the public could repose some confidence. Then he must take stock of all the human and technological resources available for a national assault against crime and the gangs being bred by the month.
This battle requires leadership which is lacking in the TTPS, the Defence Force and the Government. For a brief moment in 2018, it seemed that T&T had found leadership for the TTPS in Gary Griffith until he sabotaged himself with a lack of self-control and respect for due process.
We recognise that Dr Rowley’s Cabinet is more short on talent than most, but believe that there is still good-quality talent in the wider society upon which he can call to lead the national security portfolio.
He must also give the country a proper status report on national security assets, including human resources, the weaponry of the TTPS and Defence Force, and the status of Coast Guard vessels, radar equipment, helicopters, drones, CCTV cameras, electronic bracelets and so on.
Even if limited, whatever resources we have must be deployed coherently, intelligently, strategically and relentlessly until the war against crime is won.