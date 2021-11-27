Time for mandatory vaccination

With fear of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreading around the world at viral speed, Trinidad and Tobago has the twin challenge of keeping Omicron out, while extinguishing the raging flames of the third wave that has claimed 381 lives just this month alone.
Given the staggering number of deaths now being recorded on a daily basis, the general expectation was that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley would have announced some new measures when he addressed the nation on Thursday. He did not, and it would appear that the Government either has no new ideas for confronting the escalating pandemic now sweeping through the country with devastating impact or, for reasons of its own, is unwilling to take any new actions.
Whether paralysis or unwillingness, the failure to act with urgency to disrupt and alter the current trajectory of the virus is unacceptable. It is not as if the Government has no options for deployment. At the very least, it can escalate the vaccine programme from voluntary to mandatory.
When babies and children who are too young to get vaccine protection are dying, it is time for the Government to step up and take matters in hand. There is no time left for temporising. If Dr Rowley is thinking of holding his hand until after the Tobago House of Assembly election on December 6, he should know the danger being courted given the current number of deaths and new infections. Given the average of 18 deaths a day over the past week, T&T could lose over 160 lives to Covid-19 in the nine days between today and December 6. We refuse to believe that Dr Rowley or anyone else, for that matter, would consider this an acceptable risk.
To be clear, we do not underestimate the management challenge nor are we ignoring the extent to which the flames of the pandemic are being fed by individuals who have chosen not to protect themselves with the vaccine while indulging in risky behaviour. However, in accepting this, we cannot accept the Government not exercising every available option within its power to save lives.
With the economy open and the public service in operation, the Government cannot continue to insist that only select groups of private sector employees must be vaccinated, while Government employees, who constitute the single largest bloc of the workforce, are allowed to operate without any such legal obligation. The Government is yet to provide any explanation for exempting public sector employees from a vaccine mandate, many of whom are also falling ill and, sadly, are among Covid-19’s victims.
From the beginning of the pandemic, the Government promised to be led by science. In the current situation we would like to know what the Government’s own scientists are saying about where this third wave of infections and deaths is headed and for how long, and what advice they are giving for breaking this streak of misery and death.