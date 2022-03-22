Time for new ideas

Addressing an audience that included the High Commissioner of India last week, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon trotted out a rather tired promotional spiel in a pitch to Indian investors. Its main planks were low energy prices, a trained workforce and the country’s geographical positioning in relation to the Caricom region and South and Central America.
Minister Gopee-Scoon should have gone further to say how these advantages have been monetised through new investments in the six and half years that she has held the Trade and Industry portfolio, while explaining T&T’s precipitous decline on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index from position 77 in 2015 when she took office, to the current ranking of 109.
The failure to actualise T&T’s potential through aggressive and imaginative investment-friendly policies has not only deepened the country’s economic vulnerability, but dented the morale of many who bought into successive promises of change, only to fall prey to sluggish bureaucracy and various forms of overt and covert corruption.
At a time when T&T should be consumed with the challenge of stimulating private investment to offset the impact of public sector cost-cutting, the Government seems direction-less and out of ideas. It is not enough for the Government to tell the population that it cannot afford to carry labour costs to the extent that it now does; its responsibility is to establish the policy and strategy framework for creating opportunities for productive work and gainful employment for the thousands likely to join the expanding pool of the unemployed and under-employed.
While Minister Gopee-Scoon is pitching for Indian manufacturers to establish pharmaceutical companies here, the indigenous potential for medicinal plants remains unexplored beyond the research labs of The University of the West Indies except among herbalists who find a ready market among the population. Notwithstanding plenty talk, the linkages between scientific research, innovation and enterprise required for creating an industry based on the medicinal properties of T&T’s indigenous plants remain woefully undeveloped.
As we confront the challenge of a historic shift from fossil fuels in a matter of less than two decades, the Government needs to get off the beaten path, abandon old clichés and exercise intelligence and imagination in exploiting opportunities right under our noses.
We can take inspiration from the news coming out of Barbados, which is attempting to solve its problem of a tourism-dependent economy and limited land space by exploiting the comparative advantages of a relationship with Guyana.
On Monday, Barbados’ Caricom Ambassador, David Comissiong, announced an agreement to establish the Guyana-Barbados Food Terminal and Gold Exchange/Gold Market in Barbados. The food terminal will serve as a hub located in Barbados for the purchase and export of agricultural produce from Guyana, while the gold exchange will support a new industry in involving the manufacture and sale of Guyanese gold jewelry on the domestic and duty-free tourism markets in Barbados. These are just two of the projects coming out of the comprehensive economic co-operation project known as the St Barnabas Accord.
It is a model that Minister Gopee-Scoon would do well to study.