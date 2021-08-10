Time’s up on oil and gas

The time has come for national leadership on climate change in charting a swift path out of oil and gas while preparing for extreme weather events and a future of rising sea levels.
The alarm sounded on Monday by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) should be reverberating loudly here in Trinidad and Tobago, where fossil fuels remain the base of the national economy and life happens on two islands sitting in an ocean of vulnerability to sea level rise.
Backed by state-of-the-art science, the IPCC’s grim report moved the needle from alert to code red. The feared climate crisis has now passed the stage of being a threat; it is here and happening before our eyes. The almost 200 climate scientists who produced the report agreed that the catastrophic heat waves, floods and fiery droughts currently making world news are the direct consequences of human activity which has caused the planet to warm at an unprecedented rate. In this crisis, the global enemies are carbon-emitting oil, gas and coal. With two of the three being the mainstay of the national economy, T&T should pay keen attention to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ comment that the report “must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels before they destroy our planet”.
No one expects oil and gas to be replaced by renewable energy in the short to medium term. Indeed, transition conditions are projected to fuel high prices. However, the future is clear and here. After decades of fighting the environmental movement and investing in climate change denial, the tide of opinion has definitively turned within the power centres of the world where the hustle is on to re-position for a world beyond oil and gas.
In this swiftly changing world, T&T risks losing its footing unless it is prepared enough to be one step ahead of change. Sadly, little in the national conversation indicates that we are anywhere close to being there, although the country is reportedly in step with its obligations under the Paris Agreement. Leadership on climate change must come from the Government and not be left to activists within the NGO sector. For starters, the Government should recognise the climate change portfolio has outgrown the space allocated to it as a unit in the Ministry of Planning and Development and that the time has come to think big and bold.
Last week, as downtown Port of Spain flooded, Mayor Joel Martinez complained about the mass of plastic bottles and other garbage choking the drains. It is shameful that 21 years after considering legislation against plastic bottle pollution, and nine years since its drafting, the Beverage Container Bill 2012 is yet to see the light of day. The Ministry of Public Utilities is said to be simplifying the bill for presentation next month. Hopefully, the changes being made will give the bill more teeth in addressing the serious problem of plastic pollution.
However, the fact that it has taken so long to tackle this single problem makes it difficult to be optimistic about the national capacity to confront what lies ahead.