If Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is as serious as he claims to be about financial accountability, then he must be prepared to take some political risks.
The culture surrounding State funding is so steeped in partisan politics that any attempt to break free of it should be expected to come at a price.
The matter involving the trip to New York by the Roxborough Folk Performers is a classic case of all that can go wrong when the process for accessing public funds is either unclear or open to abuse. One of the obvious questions to be asked of the group is this: If the THA agreed to cover the cost of airline tickets for the contingent to the value of $400,417.50 but provided no funds for this item as promised, how then did all 27 members end up in New York in the first place?
An obvious explanation appears to lie in the Chief Secretary’s statement last week that given the tight timeline for accessing funds, the THA issued a promissory note to the travel agency which facilitated the trip.
Assuming this is correct then the Roxborough group would have no claim to any of those funds. The Assembly would ultimately make a direct payment to the travel agency and that would settle the matter.
The picture before us now, however, has all the markings of a fiasco from which we must confront the many lessons to be learnt. Principal among these is the need to follow a clear process. Transparency and accountability must be the essential building blocks.
No one can pretend to be innocent about the extent to which State funding is a feeding trough for family, friends, associates and the politically aligned. This is the case at any given time, irrespective of the regime or the movement with its hands on the till.
There have been countless attempts, statements of intent and solemn commitments by those in office to be more accountable to the people who put them where they are. We have heard incessantly from such officer holders, or aspirants to the power positions in our administrative architecture, pledges to do better, and to be different.
Releasing their hold on the treasury challenges the political directorate because of the risk of alienating votes. There exists, however, an overriding demand for a seismic change in this aspect of the administrative culture.
Mr Augustine’s highly non-traditional ride to prominence, given the irregular leadership construct of his party, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), is an issue for many, in and of itself.
His appearance of easy connectedness with the population at large, and with the electorate in Tobago to be more particular, has won for him tremendous goodwill and admiration.
This issue, nevertheless, represents an urgent call for him to do the right thing. It is to settle in the public mind, exactly the process by which this arrangement was finalised. His actions must align with the image he sells, with his manner of communication, and his style of leadership.