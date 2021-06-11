Time to account, Mr PM

In the week since the Prime Minister’s last news conference, 88 more people have died from Covid-19, another 2,305 have tested positive and the Government’s mass vaccination rollout programme has collapsed.
These are the facts that describe the current state of the country as it wrestles with the Covid-19 pandemic. We therefore expect that when PM Dr Keith Rowley addresses today’s regular news conference, he will set aside his defensiveness, address problems from the perspective of clear solutions, and level with the country on the current status of the national vaccine supply.
However, before doing this, he, too, must offer an unqualified and unreserved apology to the entire country and especially to its elderly citizens who have been victimised by the thoughtless and inconsiderate actions of his Government this past week.
Dr Rowley’s sustained silence since his Minister of Health led the vaccine rollout into chaos indicates an unsettling disconnect from the public mood. As leader of the Government, the buck stops with him, and scheduling the country for his attention on Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. is not good enough when people are hurting, frustrated, angry and scared.
The fact that following the repeat fiasco on Thursday there has been no full statement from the Government addressing the breakdown with a view to fixing the problem is disrespectful and cruel, especially given the age group of the persons on whom the Government’s incompetence has fallen the heaviest.
When Dr Rowley speaks today, the country wants to hear a leader who takes responsibility for the vaccine rollout debacle and acknowledges that his Government’s mismanagement endangered the public’s health. For this, the public also wants to see an act of accountability. So far, Dr Rowley has been a silent witness to the travesty of the vaccine rollout. At the very least, he should be ready to announce today a decision to re-assign the Cabinet’s health portfolio.
Last Saturday, Dr Rowley treated the public to a vision of an imminent future of open borders and vaccine saturation. After the experience of the past week, that feel-good moment has evaporated, leaving in its place the gnawing fear that we might not succeed as quickly as we had hoped in breaking the back of the Covid-19 upsurge that has held the country in its grip for the past month and a half.
In Parliament yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne attempted to rally hopes afresh with reports of the Government’s efforts to collect gifts of vaccine doses that are lying unused around the region. On the basis that every dose counts, we have to be thankful to our Caribbean family for their extreme generosity in our moment of need.
Like Dr Rowley, Dr Browne attempted to focus public attention on the vaccines to come. That is all well and good. However, people are dying today in numbers that our minds are unable to grasp. While we wait for President Biden and the African Medical Supplies Platform to deliver, we have to use the vaccines already in our possession to save lives by administering them expeditiously and efficiently. Give us the plan straight, Dr Rowley.