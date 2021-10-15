Time to bridge the gap

In a position which it has taken, and which was communicated through the media yesterday, TTUTA is pushing back against the ministry.
The apparent stand-off centres around the notion that while the ministry moves to revert to in-class teaching, some classes are still being required to be conducted virtually.
Chafing at this dual approach, TTUTA executives hold the line on wanting to revert to the regular system for all.
One official explained the situation in such terms that when at the outset school attendance was suspended, teachers bought in willingly to the call for the implementation of virtual teaching and learning.
Pulling out its version of the rule-book, so to speak, the TTUTA industrial relations officer takes the position that the ministry is signalling that things are reverting to normal. In such a scenario, he says members have a right to revert to “what obtained before”.
The stand-off in the making strongly suggests a situation in which there may have been disruption in the communication chain between both sides. The TTUTA official appears to have taken offence to having to find out “with the rest of the public” that fully vaccinated pupils in Forms One to Three would be returning to the classroom.
His call is for his members to “revert to operating strictly within” their terms and conditions. This means, in essence, an all-in position on classroom teaching and learning.
Sufficient indications have emerged on the extent to which portions of the school-age population have already been adversely affected by virtual learning methods rendered necessary in the pandemic. Much work is required in the efforts necessary to reverse the ill effects of this emergency arrangement.
What now appears to be the setting of the stage for open warfare between both sides bodes nothing but further disadvantage to the nation’s children. Their education must not, however, be derailed by the inability of the adults in this equation to resolve their differences. We therefore call on the Ministry of Education and TTUTA to return to the table. They have a duty to stay there until they have hammered out their differences.
We fully understand the ministry’s need to crank up the system to push parents to get their children vaccinated, and bring the system back to some semblance of normalcy. On the other hand, we equally appreciate the difficulties that teachers are warning about in attempting simultaneous in-person and online teaching.
The situation as it stands calls for a thorough rededication and recommitment to finding a path to mutual agreement here. A bridge towards the elimination of the mechanical differences now existing between both sides is eminently possible. Indeed, it is an urgent requirement.
In attempting to restore the education system to pre-pandemic routines, the ministry must ensure that the situation is made better, not worse, for all children. TTUTA, on the other hand, has an equally compelling duty not to be unnecessarily non-compliant.