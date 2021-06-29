Tobago at political vortex

Judging from yesterday’s debate on the Joint Select Committee’s report on the Tobago autonomy bills, the sister isle is shaping-up to be possibly the biggest battleground of the next general election.
The drama that ended with the Opposition walkout from Parliament was as much political spectacle as the Prime Minister’s two-hour address aimed squarely at the Tobago electorate. Even before the debate started the Government knew that the bills, which require Opposition support for survival, would face a rough passage since none of the Opposition’s three members on the JSC had signed the report signalling their support. Instead, on June 7, two days before the report was submitted, all three, MPs Dinesh Rambally, Rudy Indarsingh and Jearlean John, submitted a minority report identifying several points of disagreement.
Since the Constitutional Amendment Bill (Tobago Self-Government) and the Tobago Island Government Bill (2020) are before the House, one would hesitate to say they were doomed even before the debate, but it will take a political miracle for the Government to pull it off.
This is clearly not a legislative matter but a political one.
The tightening of the politics, especially in Tobago, has shifted the balance of power in Tobago, with possible consequences for national politics. For Opposition interests in Tobago, having the ruling party on the backfoot is the best position from which to negotiate greater, potentially irreversible, autonomy for the island.
Knowing the political risks which these bills were likely to face, the question arises about whether the Government could have done anything differently which would have given them a surer chance of success.
The only answer to this is public opinion which is very different from the consultation that the Opposition is arguing for. The one form of consultation that would have been impenetrable to objection would have been a referendum on Tobago’s future and its relationship with Trinidad.
However, a referendum is not a constitutional option available to Trinidad and Tobago. In the circumstances, the way is open for every interest to claim to be speaking for Tobago, including the JSC whose report contains a long list of stakeholders and experts.
Ultimately, whether the bills pass the House or die on the floor, this debate will continue to rage and shift, depending on how the politics unfolds in Tobago. In the period since Independence in 1962, Tobago’s political power has been on the rise, especially when its two seats in the national Parliament become critical in determining which party forms the next government.
The current narrow parliamentary gap between the PNM and UNC all but ensures that the future of Tobago will be determined through politics and not the legislature.
If the bills fail in the House, the negotiation will become the campaign issue in the next THA election. Echoes of that were already evident in Dr Rowley’s two-hour address in Parliament yesterday. The outcome of the THA election will then determine what happens next.
In any case, whether the bills pass or are defeated at this point, the issue of Tobago’s future in the republic will remain alive—perhaps more alive than ever.