Tobago’s best option for now

Between the electoral deadlock in Tobago and the gridlock in parliament, the Government’s decision to press ahead with the option of sending Tobago back to the polls with an additional three seats makes sense.
Tuesday marked six months since Tobagonians went to the polls to elect a new Tobago House of Assembly team and delivered a stunning 6-6 tie. From the moment the Opposition United National Congress indicated its lack of support for the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill 2020, it was clear that the Government would have to resort to the much less ambitious option of the amended THA Act, the most salient feature of which is the increase in THA seats from 12 to 15.
This amendment was designed to get Tobago back to the polls quickly and eliminate the risk of a tie by creating an odd number of seats.
It seemed the obvious solution to many.
According to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, the supporting legislation is expected to go to the President for proclamation on Monday. Assuming this is done expeditiously, the next step would be for the Elections and Boundaries Commission to rework electoral boundaries to create 15 seats out of the current 12.
This EBC exercise is going to be very interesting given the clear voting blocs demarcating support for the People’s National Movement and the Progressive Democratic Patriots respectively in the last election.
In its report laid in parliament last December, the EBC put the number of voters in Tobago at 50,789 with the smallest district being Parlatuvier/La La’nse Fourmi/Speyside (PDP) with 3,759 voters and Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden (PNM) being the largest with 4,649 voters.
By the time the next election is held, a number of newly-turned 18 year-olds would have joined the electorate while other electors would’ve fallen off the list through death or migration. What impact this will have on the boundaries is unknown. However, on the basis of population size and distribution of support between the PNM and PDP, both sides are likely to stand equally from the creation in one new seat in areas which supported them in January. That would still leave one seat up for grabs. All of this is purely speculative. Voter support is not static and it is possible that by the time Tobagonians return to the polls, one of the two parties might move significantly ahead of the other, or others might enter the race and shake things up.
This newspaper was not convinced of the need to increase the number of seats given the already small number of electors in the existing 12 electoral districts. We argued that until this year’s tie, Tobago had successfully elected clear winners on the basis of an even number of seats and that it was possible to break the tie by returning to the polls with harder campaigning by the parties.
That point is now moot.
Whether this year or next year, Tobago will decide which party will take the reins for the next term. After that, Trinidad and Tobago must resume the discussion of the future of the constitutional relationship between the islands.