Tobago’s decision moment

The current parliamentary debate on the constitutional relationship between Tobago and Trinidad is the continuation of a negotiation that has been going on for over 100 years.
Whether this debate will actually be settled and bring the negotiation to a conclusion remains to be seen. The outcome may have less to do with the actual bills—the Constitutional Amendment Bill (Tobago Self-Government) and the Tobago Island Government Bill (2020)—and more to do with the political dynamics at the national level and in Tobago.
Whatever the outcome, the country as a whole will benefit from a full and muscular debate located in the facts of the history of the relationship between the islands, the value that each brings to the table, and a vision of the future with the islands under one flag, or as islands divided and pursuing different paths.
As this newspaper has previously advocated, the core nature of the constitutional issues now before the Parliament is as important to the people of Trinidad as it is for the people of Tobago.
Unfortunately, although predictably, public comment in Trinidad has been largely limited to complaints about Tobago’s share of the national budget and other resources which many Trinidadians consider to be outsized and disproportionate to the island’s population of roughly 60,000.
While Tobago has been debating the parameters of its relationship with Trinidad, neither the governing People’s National Movement nor the opposition United National Congress, nor indeed other interests, have made any significant effort to engage Trinidadians.
Many Trinidadians who see Tobago as a burdensome partner do not have the inherited memory that Tobagonians have of being a country with its own government nor are they paying attention to the global currents of cultural identity and island sovereignty.
Tobago has a rich constitutional history that pre-dates Trinidad’s. In 1768, while Trinidad was still a sparsely populated Spanish backwater, the then British colony of Tobago elected its first Tobago House of Assembly, albeit limited to the planter class.
However, by 1889, when Tobago’s financial ruin prompted the British to incorporate the two islands into a single crown colony, the dynamic had shifted with Trinidad being the far more prosperous of the two. Britain’s decision to unite the islands was essentially an economic rescue mission for Tobago which was eagerly embraced by the planter class which quickly dissolved its representative assembly after the Belmanna Labour Riots of 1876, a precursor to Trinidad’s Labour riots of 1937.
The island’s subsequent demotion to the status of a ward of Trinidad in 1899 rankles many Tobagonians to this day.
The rancour that has fuelled Tobagonian demands for greater autonomy, home rule, federal government and even secession is largely due to the failure to consummate the islands’ relationship much beyond Trinidad’s 19th century bail-out of Tobago.
There is no doubt that the current bills are the most comprehensive constitutional response to Tobago’s long-standing clamour for greater autonomy. However, the question on which the future turns is whether they go far enough for the Tobagonians who see this political moment as the best opportunity for extracting the optimum constitutional deal for the island.