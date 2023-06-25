WE send our best wishes to the Minister of Health as he tries to convince fast food and other casual dining businesses to offer healthier menu operations. As a strategy for combating the epidemic of cancer, heart disease, diabetes and hypertension among the population, the co-operation of the fast food sector is an important strand. However, it is just one strand of the national policy needed for confronting a problem that may already be a case of too little, too late.
The failure in the fight against NCDs is not just on a national scale but a regional scale, going back almost 16 years to September 15, 2007. On that day, amid great fanfare, Caricom leaders met in a special session in Port of Spain out of which came the historic 14-point “Declaration of Port of Spain: Uniting to Stop the Epidemic of Chronic NCDs”.
It was an important intervention in tackling a critical public health problem. The initiative was piloted by Sir George Alleyne, eminent public health official and then Chancellor of the University of the West Indies who found a receptive ear in then Prime Minister Patrick Manning.
There is a good chance that if the T&T Government had implemented the Declaration’s 14 points of action, Minister Deyalsingh wouldn’t have to be meeting fast food operators this week. More importantly, by now the epidemic of NCDs would have been stemmed; less lives would have been lost; a new culture towards food would have taken root; the Caribbean palate would have begun to change T&T; the public health budget would be less drained by lifestyle diseases; and the Caricom population would have been much better prepared to resist the Covid-19 virus which claimed so many lives due to co-morbidity factors.
When the region’s governments and their supporting agencies fail, opportunities for meaningful and sustained progress for our people are lost.
The story of how Caricom’s grand Declaration on NCDs withered on the vine while avoidable but deadly diseases exploded should be a cautionary tale for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s regional initiative on crime as a public health emergency.
Of the 14 points of action, perhaps the only one fully implemented in T&T was the ban on smoking in public buildings. The dedicated resources and targeted strategies identified in the Declaration failed to materialise. The failure to implement the recommendation that National Commissions on NCDs or similar bodies be established to plan and coordinate comprehensive prevention and control of chronic NCDs denied the country of the coherent management of a public health problem that cuts across various ministry portfolios including trade, education, sport, and agriculture in addition to health.
In the end, the declaration fell victim to the much-decried implementation deficit that keeps Caricom and its member countries spinning top in mud on important matters, including life-and-deaths ones like public health.
Next week, when the current crop of leaders meet in Port of Spain to commemorate Caricom’s 50th anniversary, they should take a walk down memory lane, back to the Port of Spain Declaration on NCDs, as an exercise in self-knowledge.