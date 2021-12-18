Too little, too late

With Covid-19 deaths hitting a new record high of 33 yesterday, we welcome the new policy measures announced by the Prime Minister, but fear they are too little and come too late to break the Delta-fuelled tide of infection and death, and keep the Omicron variant at bay.
As the examples of many countries around the world prove, timing is everything and even then, one needs plenty preparation, such as the vaccine, and a good bit of luck.
Unless the Government was ideologically against mandatory vaccination, as it is not, it should have mandated the vaccine for all public sector workers at the same time that it brought sections of the private sector under “safe zone” regulations. With T&T in the heat of a raging Delta fire, the plan to wait another six weeks or so before introducing this measure weakens the value of mandatory vaccination as a policy tool against Covid-19. By the time this regime kicks in, the Delta surge may have already done its damage and even be preparing to give way to Omicron. Further, unless a large number of public sector employees take the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, many will not have the level of vaccine protection required for avoiding hospitalisation.
In determining the usefulness of this measure, it would help to know what percentage of public sector employees are unvaccinated and what percentage they constitute of the unvaccinated 53 per cent of the national population.
While we agree with the Government on the need to break the current wave of infection, we do not see how giving public sector workers a week off from this Friday, Christmas Eve, to January 2, while keeping the rest of the economy open, will achieve that objective. Chances are that instead of going vaccine-hunting on Friday, many will join the crowds in making Christmas Eve a bumper day for Christmas shopping with all-too predictable consequences.
Given the low level of economic activity that usually occurs between Christmas and New Year’s, the work week between December 28 and 31 offers an opportunity for a short lockdown, but this would only make sense if everything, except essential services, were also locked down.
We heartily endorse the decision to re-open beaches from 5 a.m. to noon. It would be an unforgivable shame if people were to abuse the access to beaches and the open sea and prompt a return to lockdown. The complete closure of beaches has been one of the Government’s more illogical decisions, but we understand that it has been driven by the view of beaches as a place of reckless abandon and, therefore, dangerous during a pandemic. While this is often true, it is also true that for many, the sea is a place of relaxation and quiet joy, and we hope that the public’s response will prove the national ability to balance marine recreation with public health.
Ultimately, however, no policy, no matter how stringent or creative, is as powerful as the vaccine in our arms. Get vaxxed and save yourself.