The national blood donation programme is long overdue for a transfusion of new ideas and fresh energies. We therefore welcome the Ministry of Health’s True Voluntary Blood Donation Campaign and hope it will have the creativity and stamina needed to win public support to the new system of Voluntary Non-Remunerated Blood Donation which succeeds the old Replacement (Chit) System.
Under the chit system, donated blood went towards replacing the pints of blood used from the national blood bank on family, friends and other persons assigned by the donor although some gave without any intention of cashing in their chits.
The new system shifts the emphasis towards the true volunteerism of giving blood to ensure that the blood bank is flush with enough supplies to meet the needs of all.
This is a significant shift in public perception which will require an effective communication strategy especially since the average person would be surprised to learn that the old chit system is classified as remunerative and not voluntary.
That aside, one of the biggest challenges facing the National Blood Transfusion Service is customer service. Regular blood donors know intimately which blood collection locations offer quality service and care and which ones are to be avoided because of their arbitrary hours of operation and unpleasant staff. The introduction of an appointment system, which was announced by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on World Blood Donor Day on Tuesday, will encourage donors who have been put off by the long hours spent in waiting rooms. However, an appointment system by itself will not be enough to attract the level of donor support needed to ramp up donations from the current level of 20,000 pints a year to about 70,000 a year if we apply the World Health Organisation’s recommended guidelines of one unit for every 20 people per year.
A major challenge in getting there will be to wean people off the idea that blood is to be donated for life-saving surgery involving patients they know. This perspective is borne out in the statistics disclosed by Minister Deyalsingh that 98 per cent of the blood collected each year is used for emergencies, leaving precious little for elective surgeries requiring a supply. The True Voluntary Blood Donation Campaign will have to convince people of the benefits to them of a richly-supplied blood bank and to empower them with the idea that their donation can make the difference between life and death for another or even themselves.
The campaign should be strong on public outreach and public education. Mobile services can be very effective at finding donors who are willing but either cannot schedule the time or are inclined to procrastinate. Public education is absolutely vital to counter misinformation, myths and anxieties surrounding blood. The ministry’s website has a series of stock questions and answers but they do not cover all the questions people would ask if presented with the opportunity. When it comes to the life-saving services of the blood bank, no question should ever be considered too stupid to be deserving of an answer.