Tough time for women

On this International Women’s Day there is no question that the some of the hard-won progress made by women over the past 50 years has been eroded in the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Women at every socio-economic level have had to carry a disproportionately heavier burden of the adjustment to life under pandemic conditions.
When the full impact is eventually quantified, we will discover how many girls lost their chance at higher education or even an education; how many women lost the battle for financial independence when their small business collapsed; how many women working for minimum wage lost their jobs in the fast food and retail sectors when the economy was shut down; how many women suffered stress-related mental health breakdowns from shouldering the combined responsibilities of work-from-home with home-schooling, child care and housework; how many women endured more domestic violence; how many more girls were sexually assaulted; and how many female caregivers are in despair from the grief of loss.
Not to be overlooked are the females forced into the sex trade, either out of financial desperation or as victims of human trafficking. Many Venezuelan women and girls, in particular, who were hoping to find refuge in this country are even now trapped in bondage to traffickers.
As in so much else, T&T society is being failed by the lack of data for responding with effective policy solutions to social problems. Throughout it all, the Gender Affairs Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister has been eerily silent.
The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” recognises that women are more vulnerable to climate change impacts than men since they constitute the majority of the world’s poor and are more dependent on the natural resources most threatened by climate change.
At the same time, it recognises that women and girls are effective and powerful leaders and change-makers for climate adaptation and mitigation.
As if climate change and Covid-19 were not already challenging enough, women are now also likely to get hit with the fall-out from Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Even before Russia invaded Ukraine, rising food prices and product shortages had T&T’s women juggling finances and hunting around to find food for the table. Certain brands of baby milk, for example, disappeared from grocery shelves due to problems in the supply of imported goods.
The war in Ukraine is now putting additional pressure on prices. Skyrocketing oil and gas prices can be expected to drive up production and shipping costs. Already, the price of wheat flour and other grains are rising due to disruptions in supplies from Russia and Ukraine.
The one silver lining for T&T is that sustained high energy prices should produce windfall profits that could help to cushion the impact of high prices on vulnerable families, especially those headed by single mothers, and to undo some of the damage done by Covid-19 to the lives of girls and women.