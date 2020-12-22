Tracking a tricky virus

The latest twist in the saga of the Covid-19 pandemic underscores the need to buckle down tighter and keep our cool as the infectious coronavirus rages its mysterious path forward.
The emergence of the new highly infectious B117 strain in Britain and another referred to as 501.V2 in South Africa have realised the fear of mutations which could bring new challenges to the global attempt to bring the pandemic under control. So far, nine variants have been identified. While much remains to be understood about these, scientists are holding to the position that the vaccines already approved are “highly likely” to be effective against them. Although short of a categorical yes, it is nonetheless reason for reassurance.
The British government’s rapid escalation of lockdowns has stirred a reaction bordering on panic, especially in Europe. As of yesterday morning, two Caricom countries, Grenada and Jamaica, had joined 39 other countries in banning flights from the United Kingdom. Trinidad and Tobago’s preference for tightening restrictions by doubling the quarantine period from seven to 14 days for travellers from the UK seems a reasonable response, especially given the level of control that the Government maintains through the requirement for travel exemptions and the ongoing border closure.
It is important to keep in mind that a mutating virus does not necessarily have to be imported from abroad. It can very well emerge from within any country. Our concern must therefore be with our own ability to recognise a mutation if it develops here.
Unfortunately, despite a non-stop stream of news conferences by the Ministry of Health, the public has very few specifics about the behind-the-scenes scientific management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Under the pretext of patient confidentiality, the Ministry of Health has thrown an iron curtain over information, limiting the public’s view to what it wishes it to know. For example, we are yet to understand the testing numbers and the lengthy delays for test results.
In terms of testing, the data is puzzling. The ministry’s daily public update on December 19 reported that the total number of persons tested was 39,210—a number that was also published on international tracking charts. On December 21, the update put the number at 70,152 tests, resulting in a dramatic increase in T&T’s number of tests per million from 27,975 on Monday to 50,086 on Tuesday. Such an increase suggests a reporting error, but whatever the explanation the Chief Medical Officer needed to have explained it.
Regarding test results, persons showing up at health centres with symptoms are being told to expect their results in two weeks, and even that period can turn into a month or more. In frustration, some give up and return to their daily activities.
Today, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is scheduled to have a news conference. Assuming he addresses the new pandemic developments, we would hope that in addition to measures for preventing entry of new strains into the country, he will outline the process for monitoring and managing the possible mutation of the virus within T&T. As the UK example shows, time is essential in mounting an effective defence.