We have many problems here in T&T, but mercifully not the American depravity of mass shootings and incomprehensible carnage of children in their classrooms.
The world’s reaction to this latest slaughter of the innocents in Texas is notable for its weary resignation to the fact that today’s howls of anguish will change nothing in the land of the free and armed. We have seen this movie too often not to know how it will end. Eventually, the weeping and wailing and gnashing of teeth will surrender before the power of the United States gun lobby which has withstood every assault, leaving little reason for hope that it will be weakened now.
The financial might of the US military industrial complex is a powerful factor, but its invincibility is assured not just by money but by the Second Amendment of the US constitution which gives every US citizen the right to keep and bear arms. No matter how searing the tragedy, gun-loving Americans refuse to accept it as anything more than an aberration of an essential and glorious American freedom.
In the space of just over a week, two 18-year-olds, on separate and unrelated missions to kill as many people as they could, have shown the world the chillingly dangerous side of the American face. In Buffalo, New York, Payton Gendron, a white teenager, went hunting for black people to kill; while in Texas on Tuesday, Salvador Ramos went looking for children to kill. Between them, 31 lives were snuffed out.
As an adult, neither would have had any problem buying a gun over the counter. Ramos apparently couldn’t wait to exercise his constitutional right, going to the gun shop on the very day he turned 18.
As the US media have been pointing out since the shootings, the United States is the only country in the world which has more civilian guns than people. The ease of access in purchasing guns, including high-powered rifles, is not only a problem for the US, but for countries like Trinidad and Tobago whose porous borders and compromised port security and customs allow large shipments of guns to enter illegally and with ease.
The 2021 annual report of the Strategic Security Agency identified North American countries as the primary source for firearms and ammunition entering this country concealed in barrels, furniture, building materials and electronics, as well as via skyboxes and personal shipments. Identifying this trade as one of the “most potent threats” to T&T’s peace and quality of life, the SSA report noted there are “several locals who reside permanently in the USA and Canada who facilitate this movement” of arms and ammunition to T&T.
Having established this fact, T&T must move swiftly to plug those loopholes. While our criminals have not shown a propensity for unprovoked mass murder as a sick shortcut to fame, the easy access to guns is already responsible for a burden of murders that is far too much to bear.