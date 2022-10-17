All murders are tragic but the killing of a child is in a category of its own.
On Saturday night, nine-year-old Jomol Modeste was doing what any child might do. He was sitting among the familiar and friendly, with other relatives of his, watching a football match in his community.
Who could have imagined that such an occasion for observing and taking part in one of the most ordinary of joyful and satisfying activities would have been his last. He was shot and killed, as collateral damage in the latest round of violence in his community.
The increasingly casual manner in which children are becoming innocent victims in this continuing fight for turf, and the settling of scores among combatants, continues to set new markers in the country’s social profile.
A distressing slide down the ladder to an abject breakdown of social order continues in progress. What is particularly disconcerting in this scenario, is that there exists in this community no shortage of organisations and initiatives put in place expressly to beat back this descent into barbarism among young and angry men.
Some groups have been seeking to use the martial arts routes to self-discipline, for character-formation and for personal and professional advancement. Others have been seeking to instil the value of religious awareness, or the benefits of just plain self-discipline. Genuine community leaders have put significant focus on finding avenues through which to break cycles of poverty and alienation.
The search for new routes towards self-fulfilment continues apace, and such courageous change-makers require the ongoing support of those in positions, materially, spiritually and otherwise, to help make the desired difference.
With such work taking place relentlessly over the last few decades, and even with the image the community of Enterprise pockmarked with the evidence of decades of wanting vicious rivalry, it is hard making sense of the incident which led to the killing of young Jomol Modeste.
Eyewitness reports of this incident present a bizarre narrative, of two men simply jumping out of a vehicle and off-loading their firearms on persons gathered to watch the match that evening. The venue is known as African Ground. They simply rushed back into their vehicle and sped off-as mysteriously as they had apparently come. They seemed to have no particular target.
As abjectly inadequate as it would be in the circumstances, police intelligence must be put to work, at least in getting a fix on what lay behind this action.
The incident defies the very notion of community stabilisation and rehabilitation, to which we have referred earlier. Somewhat reassuringly, Acting Police Commissioner Erla Christopher spoke to the fact that the TTPS has been devoting significant resources to this community.
She has pledged that even more would be done, both in seeking to bring these latest perpetrators to justice, and in continuing the fight to change and transform hearts and minds, in this theatre of anarchy. Sadly, however, this kind of abject nihilism is all too present in too many communities across the country.